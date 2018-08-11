Five, including Chinese nationals, injured in Dalbandin suicide attack

A bus carrying a team working on the Saindak Copper-Gold Mine project was attacked by a suicide bomber near Dalbandin bypass in Dalbandin, Balochistan, levies sources said on Saturday.

The team, which included Chinese employees working on the project, was under the protection of the 75 Wing of the Frontier Constabulary (FC). It was on its way to Dalbandin from Saindak district in Chaghi when it was targeted by a suicide bomber.

According to security sources, the bomber attacked using a Zamyad truck, an Iranian-manufactured vehicle commonly used to transport oil. The area lies next to Pakistan's eastern border with Iran.

The truck was completely destroyed in the attack. The bus being used to transfer the team was also heavily damaged.

At least three foreigners and two FC soldiers were injured. The nature of their injuries is yet to be ascertained.

They have been shifted to Arab Hospital Dalbandin and are receiving treatment, and are reported to be in stable condition.