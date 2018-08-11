5, including 3 Chinese nationals, injured in Dalbandin suicide attack

A bus carrying a team working on the Saindak Copper-Gold Mine project was attacked by a suicide bomber near Dalbandin bypass in Dalbandin, Balochistan, levies sources said on Saturday.

The team, which included Chinese employees working on the project, was on its way to Dalbandin from Saindak district in Chaghi when it came under attack.

According to security sources, the bomber attacked using a Zamyad truck, an Iranian-manufactured vehicle commonly used to transport oil. The area where the attack took place is close to Pakistan's eastern border with Iran.

At least three foreigners and two FC soldiers were injured when the attacker detonated his explosives.

They were shifted to Arab Hospital Dalbandin and are receiving treatment. Local officials have said they are in stable condition.