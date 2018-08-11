3 Chinese nationals among 5 injured in Dalbandin suicide attack
A bus carrying a team working on the Saindak Copper-Gold Mine project was attacked by a suicide bomber near Dalbandin bypass in Dalbandin, Balochistan, levies sources said on Saturday.
The team, which included Chinese employees working on the project, was on its way to Dalbandin from Saindak district in Chaghi when it came under attack.
According to security sources, the bomber attacked using a Zamyad truck, an Iranian-manufactured vehicle commonly used to transport oil. The area where the attack took place is close to Pakistan's eastern border with Iran.
At least three foreigners and two FC soldiers were injured when the attacker detonated his explosives.
They were shifted to Arab Hospital Dalbandin and are receiving treatment. Local officials have said they are in stable condition.
Comments (7)
India should be retaliated against .
Suicide bomber coming from Iran.
Pakistan be warned, your enemy is desperate now, they have not achieved anything with years of terror funding and now they are trying again. CPEC is a reality India!
We need to train and pay handsome to our security personnel. Once these so called terrorists get caught then get rid of them after getting pertinent informations.
Afg and Ind in motion.
Hope Chinese labourers are safe
@junaid any proof of indians involvement...premature to jump on any conclusion...What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.