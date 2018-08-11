DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

3 Chinese nationals among 5 injured in Dalbandin suicide attack

Syed Ali ShahUpdated August 11, 2018

Email

The bus targeted in the attack.
The bus targeted in the attack.
Security officials inspect the scene of the incident.
Security officials inspect the scene of the incident.

A bus carrying a team working on the Saindak Copper-Gold Mine project was attacked by a suicide bomber near Dalbandin bypass in Dalbandin, Balochistan, levies sources said on Saturday.

The team, which included Chinese employees working on the project, was on its way to Dalbandin from Saindak district in Chaghi when it came under attack.

According to security sources, the bomber attacked using a Zamyad truck, an Iranian-manufactured vehicle commonly used to transport oil. The area where the attack took place is close to Pakistan's eastern border with Iran.

At least three foreigners and two FC soldiers were injured when the attacker detonated his explosives.

They were shifted to Arab Hospital Dalbandin and are receiving treatment. Local officials have said they are in stable condition.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
junaid
Aug 11, 2018 12:32pm

India should be retaliated against .

Salman
Aug 11, 2018 04:58pm

Suicide bomber coming from Iran.

Miko
Aug 11, 2018 05:16pm

Pakistan be warned, your enemy is desperate now, they have not achieved anything with years of terror funding and now they are trying again. CPEC is a reality India!

Ahsan Gul
Aug 11, 2018 07:04pm

We need to train and pay handsome to our security personnel. Once these so called terrorists get caught then get rid of them after getting pertinent informations.

Kamal
Aug 11, 2018 07:15pm

Afg and Ind in motion.

Yub
Aug 11, 2018 08:40pm

Hope Chinese labourers are safe

Khanm
Aug 11, 2018 08:42pm

@junaid any proof of indians involvement...premature to jump on any conclusion...What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 11, 2018

‘Poll rigging’ probe

SHAHBAZ Sharif has demanded that a parliamentary commission be created to inquire into the allegations of a number ...
August 11, 2018

Unending child rape

SEVEN months have elapsed since the rape and murder of little Zainab triggered national horror. Seven months in ...
Updated August 11, 2018

Why take sides?

IT is a dispute that Pakistan can and should have stayed out of, or at the very least waded into sensibly and with...
Updated August 10, 2018

Parliamentary behaviour

AMIDST the serious allegations that the democratic process in the country has suffered setbacks and has been...
Updated August 10, 2018

CPEC indignation

A RECENT angry statement issued by the government about “media reports questioning the viability of CPEC” has...
August 10, 2018

Fuel additives

SIX months of wrangling have elapsed and now finally the government is ready to roll out a plan to phase out...