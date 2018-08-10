Imran hopes for 'resumption of talks' in meeting with Indian high commissioner

PM-in-waiting Imran Khan on Friday pushed for the "resumption of talks between Pakistan and India" when the latter's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria paid him a visit at his Banigala residence.

Bisaria's meeting with the PTI chairman took place in the presence of senior party leaders, including vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, information secretary Fawad Chaudhary.

After the Indian diplomat congratulated Khan for his party's victory in last month's general elections, his host "expressed his grave concerns on the human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir".

"I hope that the Saarc leaders' conference will be held in Islamabad soon," Khan said.

Bisaria, too, hoped that a new chapter in the Pakistan-India relations would soon begin. "The telephonic conversation between Indian PM Narendra Modi and the PTI chairman has given birth to this new hope," he said.

"India is confident that relations with Pakistan will take a turn for the positive."

The high commission also presented to Khan a bat signed by the members of the Indian national cricket team.

In July, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephoned Imran Khan saying his country was ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi said Modi had spoken to Khan and "congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections."