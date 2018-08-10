DAWN.COM

Imran hopes for 'resumption of talks' in meeting with Indian high commissioner

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 10, 2018

Bisaria presents Khan with a bat signed by Indian cricketers — Photo by author
PM-in-waiting Imran Khan on Friday pushed for the "resumption of talks between Pakistan and India" when the latter's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria paid him a visit at his Banigala residence.

Bisaria's meeting with the PTI chairman took place in the presence of senior party leaders, including vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, information secretary Fawad Chaudhary.

After the Indian diplomat congratulated Khan for his party's victory in last month's general elections, his host "expressed his grave concerns on the human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir".

"I hope that the Saarc leaders' conference will be held in Islamabad soon," Khan said.

Bisaria, too, hoped that a new chapter in the Pakistan-India relations would soon begin. "The telephonic conversation between Indian PM Narendra Modi and the PTI chairman has given birth to this new hope," he said.

"India is confident that relations with Pakistan will take a turn for the positive."

The high commission also presented to Khan a bat signed by the members of the Indian national cricket team.

In July, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephoned Imran Khan saying his country was ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi said Modi had spoken to Khan and "congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections."

Sheraz
Aug 10, 2018 06:32pm

My dear Indian friends!!! Do not listen to immature media reporting, listen to your heart. IK is going to be a blessing for this region. We Pakistanis believe in the leadership of IK and this is high time for Indian leadership to take a step in positive direction and collaborate with IK for peace in the region.

designertm
Aug 10, 2018 07:00pm

So lets change the face of IK with NS and the Mccarthyism will start here.Poor masses don,t understand much.

Md Adam
Aug 10, 2018 07:05pm

India and Pak have done talks for the last 70 years and what was the result. I think this is a ploy to keep the masses from agitating against the govt.

S.R.
Aug 10, 2018 07:07pm

India is waiting for Pakistan to take action against Masood Azhar and hand over Dawood Ibrahim. Normalization is not a one way street!

Dr.malaria
Aug 10, 2018 07:07pm

Ha ha.... Forget Kashmir.... First worry about the sad state of people and economy in your country. Don't waste money and energy on Kashmir.

Just Saying
Aug 10, 2018 07:10pm

Why not address the Human Rights violations of the Ahmedi, Christian, Hindu, Baloch and Shia Hazara inside Pakistan first. Kashmiris are blessed to be part of worlds biggest democracy where elections are free and fair.

flying star
Aug 10, 2018 07:17pm

not only the talk is hope for the peace in the region, but the action

Naushad
Aug 10, 2018 07:21pm

Great to see such a positive gesture from Indian High Commissioner on behalf of India!!!

We truly need peace and prosperity between both nations. It will help both nations focus on other positive aspects and help grow both economies. The politics of division and non-cooperation between both countries has failed clearly in past 20-30 years. It’s a NEW DAY and a chance for both countries to start out with a fresh perspective for a brighter future for our countries and our next generations!

Salim Khan
Aug 10, 2018 07:23pm

Excellent, that's what we need to move forward.

ARIF
Aug 10, 2018 07:26pm

Welcome.

kumar
Aug 10, 2018 07:28pm

dear Sheraz, we too believe in Imran. We Indians have always supported him over his last 20 year political journey. Just that we also know from history that like Icarus,any Pakistani leader trying to get close to India has his wings ' taken care of,' by your own establishment.

guest
Aug 10, 2018 07:30pm

Expressed grave concerns !!! Starting new relationship with wrong foot.. nevertheless best of luck...

B N Sharma
Aug 10, 2018 07:30pm

Dear Pakistani Friends, nothing is going to happen till the time Pakistani leadership drops their agenda on Kashmir. Believe me.

ajr
Aug 10, 2018 07:33pm

any mention of kalbhushan Jadhav?

Skeptic
Aug 10, 2018 07:34pm

That is wonderful development. Talking is always better than shooting at each other.

Keep your friends close, But your enemies closer.

Hopefully a new era will be ushered in under IK to ease tensions with out Eastern and Western neighbors alike.

Yogesh Nagpur
Aug 10, 2018 07:38pm

The start with Grave concern on Kashmir..repeatation of what is already happening..

Najum
Aug 10, 2018 07:39pm

Had it been Nawaz Sharif meeting him; a national security conference would have already been called.

Dr Tarik
Aug 10, 2018 07:43pm

Imran is going to eliminate corruption in Pakistan & that is going to have a positive effect on India to get rid of corruption.

