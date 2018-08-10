DAWN.COM

Kapil Dev, Gavaskar, Sidhu and '92 champions invited to oath-taking ceremony: PTI

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 10, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Additional Information Secretary Faisal Javed Khan said on Friday that Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu have been invited to prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan's impending oath-taking ceremony.

The 1992 World Cup-winning cricket team has also been invited to witness their captain take oath, Javed told DawnNewsTV.

According to Javed, the oath-taking will take place on August 18. However, no official notification confirming the development has been issued as yet.

A similar announcement regarding inviting Indian cricketers and celebrities to the ceremony had earlier been made by PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry. However, it was later said that Khan had opted for an austere ceremony and decided against inviting foreign dignitaries and celebrities to the planned oath-taking.

