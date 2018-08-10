DAWN.COM

Shahzaib Hasan's review appeal rejected, ban extended to 4 years

Abu Bakar BilalAugust 10, 2018

Cricketer Shahzaib Hasan's attempt to rid himself of a Rs1 million fine that came with the one-year ban handed to him for his part in the infamous PSL spot-fixing scam backfired on Friday when his appeal failed, leaving him with a four-year ban instead.

On February 28, an anti-corruption tribunal formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had slapped Hasan with a one-year ban and a million rupee fine after finding him guilty of violating three clauses of PCB's code of conduct during the second season of the Pakistan Super League.

Having already served the original ban, Hasan, via his appeal to an independent adjudicator, had wanted to free himself from the monetary fine.

PCB, on the other hand, had sought an even bigger punishment for Hasan for "inducing other players for fixing".

The review appeals of both the parties were heard by independent adjudicator Justice Hamid Farooq, who gave the verdict in the board's favour, and turned Hasan's original one-year ban into four.

"Our position was that Shahzaib should be banned for more than a year because he had violated three clauses," said PCB's legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi. "Today our position was accepted."

The adjudicator also upheld the Rs1m fine on Hasan.

