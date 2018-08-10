DAWN.COM

Girl drugged, raped by 'friend' at farmhouse in Karachi: police

Asim KhanAugust 10, 2018

A girl was drugged, raped and subjected to attempted murder at a farmhouse near the Gulshan-i-Maymar area of Karachi, said police officials on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Landhi, had reportedly been upset with her family and went to the farmhouse with her friends, SSP Malir Munir Sheikh Abbasi said.

There, the SSP said, the girl was offered a drugged cold drink, which put her to sleep. She was then raped and, when met with resistance, the alleged rapist tried to strangle her to death.

The police officer said that others who were present at the crime scene tried to stop the assailant, which led to a verbal spat.

Thinking that the girl had died, the assailant fled the scene fearing arrest, said SSP Abbasi. He further said that police arrived at the farmhouse and took into custody a trio of the accused's friends who were still there, although the girl later told the police that they were innocent.

The girl was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where her medical examination confirmed her ordeal.

Sindh Inspector General Amjad Javed Salimi, following media reports of the incident, took notice and directed the SSP Malir to furnish a detailed report.

A first information report of the crime has not been registered yet, with police saying they would do so after concluding their investigations. SSP Abbasi told DawnNewsTV that raids are being conducted to ensure the apprehension of the accused.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Alba
Aug 10, 2018 03:41pm

Girls. Do not go to farm houses with "friends". She put herself in harms way.

