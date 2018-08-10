SC issues contempt notice to Aamir Liaquat, questions if he should be in the parliament
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued a show cause notice to televangelist Aamir Liaquat for alleged contempt of court on his part, with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarking "that such people should not be in the parliament".
A three-member bench of the apex court, under Justice Nisar's stewardship, issued the notice while hearing a private TV channel's petition against Liaquat, who had missed the same case's hearing yesterday.
After the case proceedings began today with Liaquat in attendance, Jang group's counsel Faisal Iqbal told the court that the TV anchor, in one of his TV programmes, had "accused Geo TV anchor Shahzeb Khanzada of supporting blasphemy convicts".
"He also levelled grave allegations against Najam Sethi," the counsel added. "No one has the right to call anyone infidel or traitor."
At the chief justice's orders, a clip of Liaquat's said shows was played in the courtroom. In the clip, Liaquat, who recently won a National Assembly seat on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf's ticket, was observed hurling insults at the owner of a private TV channel.
"Do [you] teach the general public this through TV?" Justice Nisar remarked, addressing the TV personality. "A person who does not know what to say at a public forum, should he be in the parliament?"
The chief justice pondered suspending the notification of Liaquat's recent electoral victory.
In February 2017, the Supreme Court had directed Bol News — Liaquat's current employers — to immediately cease airing all "hateful content" or face contempt of court charges.
After watching the content of the video clip today, when the Supreme Court asked Liaquat to explain himself, the anchor claimed that he had used the insulting words for "Narendra Modi and Ajeet Duval".
The chief justice cut short Liaquat's explanation and said: "You are again lying in the court. This drama won't fly here."
The CJP then issued a contempt of court show cause notice to the PTI leader for lying in the court and using abusive language, and gave him two weeks to submit his written reply to the charge.
The case was adjourned until an unspecified date.
This is not the first time that the vitriolic content of Liaquat's shows has landed him in hot water. In December 2017, the Islamabad High Court, via an interim order, had barred him from making television appearances, although the ban was lifted in March 2018.
Comments (17)
In the first ninstance why he was allowed to run for NA seat
Aameen.
My respect for IK dimmed the day he let Amir Liaqat join PTI and eroded further when he gave him the ticket for the election.
This is why, it is said that think before you speak, otherwise, be prepared for its adverse consequences - this applies to all!
Now that PTI has won the election, I wont mind them losing this one seat. Atleast the hearts of my family members will rest knowing their vote of necessity to Amir liaqat stands vindicated
Dear CJ. Please do the honours.
His vitriolic should now be subject PTI party discipline. He may cost PTI a seat.
I'm a PTI supporter but praying he is kicked out by the CJ
Differences with Amir Liaquat aside it is not the job of CJP to decide who should be and should not be in parliament. Amir Liqauat has been given a mandate by people and that should be respected
Clearly, the answer is he shouldn't be in the parliament.
Amir Liaquat has always been a controversial figure and people dislike him...
People genuinely dislike conartist Aamir Liaquat. He has no public support. Everyone knows how selections I mean elections were held in Urban Sindh. Two weeks before he was included in PTI he was accusing Imran Khan of not having any leadership skills and passing derogatory comments about Imran Khan's personal life. Just wait for the day when he leaves PTI and starts passing negative comments as he has done to all media groups he has left. Inclusion of Aamir Liaquat was the darkest day in PTI's political history.
@Kashif
your respect was never required as IK already had enough respect which was clearly visible on July 25 vote bank.
Send him behind bars.
He is nothing but a liability for PTI
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan - If they were 'selections', not elections then why PSP and Jeep walas suffered such defeats?
Justice saheb.. there are even worst people that him in the parliament that should have been ridden off long time ago..