DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC issues contempt notice to Aamir Liaquat, questions if he should be in the parliament

Haseeb BhattiUpdated August 10, 2018

Email

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued a show cause notice to televangelist Aamir Liaquat for alleged contempt of court on his part, with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarking "that such people should not be in the parliament".

A three-member bench of the apex court, under Justice Nisar's stewardship, issued the notice while hearing a private TV channel's petition against Liaquat, who had missed the same case's hearing yesterday.

After the case proceedings began today with Liaquat in attendance, Jang group's counsel Faisal Iqbal told the court that the TV anchor, in one of his TV programmes, had "accused Geo TV anchor Shahzeb Khanzada of supporting blasphemy convicts".

"He also levelled grave allegations against Najam Sethi," the counsel added. "No one has the right to call anyone infidel or traitor."

At the chief justice's orders, a clip of Liaquat's said shows was played in the courtroom. In the clip, Liaquat, who recently won a National Assembly seat on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf's ticket, was observed hurling insults at the owner of a private TV channel.

"Do [you] teach the general public this through TV?" Justice Nisar remarked, addressing the TV personality. "A person who does not know what to say at a public forum, should he be in the parliament?"

The chief justice pondered suspending the notification of Liaquat's recent electoral victory.

In February 2017, the Supreme Court had directed Bol News — Liaquat's current employers — to immediately cease airing all "hateful content" or face contempt of court charges.

After watching the content of the video clip today, when the Supreme Court asked Liaquat to explain himself, the anchor claimed that he had used the insulting words for "Narendra Modi and Ajeet Duval".

The chief justice cut short Liaquat's explanation and said: "You are again lying in the court. This drama won't fly here."

The CJP then issued a contempt of court show cause notice to the PTI leader for lying in the court and using abusive language, and gave him two weeks to submit his written reply to the charge.

The case was adjourned until an unspecified date.

This is not the first time that the vitriolic content of Liaquat's shows has landed him in hot water. In December 2017, the Islamabad High Court, via an interim order, had barred him from making television appearances, although the ban was lifted in March 2018.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
SMI
Aug 10, 2018 02:01pm

In the first ninstance why he was allowed to run for NA seat

Jing wing
Aug 10, 2018 02:04pm

Aameen.

Kashif
Aug 10, 2018 02:11pm

My respect for IK dimmed the day he let Amir Liaqat join PTI and eroded further when he gave him the ticket for the election.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 10, 2018 02:11pm

This is why, it is said that think before you speak, otherwise, be prepared for its adverse consequences - this applies to all!

Hasan
Aug 10, 2018 02:11pm

Now that PTI has won the election, I wont mind them losing this one seat. Atleast the hearts of my family members will rest knowing their vote of necessity to Amir liaqat stands vindicated

PostMan
Aug 10, 2018 02:13pm

Dear CJ. Please do the honours.

Anis Motiwala
Aug 10, 2018 02:15pm

His vitriolic should now be subject PTI party discipline. He may cost PTI a seat.

Shahid
Aug 10, 2018 02:24pm

I'm a PTI supporter but praying he is kicked out by the CJ

Umair
Aug 10, 2018 02:26pm

Differences with Amir Liaquat aside it is not the job of CJP to decide who should be and should not be in parliament. Amir Liqauat has been given a mandate by people and that should be respected

Harmony-1©
Aug 10, 2018 02:26pm

Clearly, the answer is he shouldn't be in the parliament.

Captain
Aug 10, 2018 02:26pm

Amir Liaquat has always been a controversial figure and people dislike him...

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 10, 2018 02:27pm

People genuinely dislike conartist Aamir Liaquat. He has no public support. Everyone knows how selections I mean elections were held in Urban Sindh. Two weeks before he was included in PTI he was accusing Imran Khan of not having any leadership skills and passing derogatory comments about Imran Khan's personal life. Just wait for the day when he leaves PTI and starts passing negative comments as he has done to all media groups he has left. Inclusion of Aamir Liaquat was the darkest day in PTI's political history.

salman
Aug 10, 2018 02:28pm

@Kashif

your respect was never required as IK already had enough respect which was clearly visible on July 25 vote bank.

Orakzai
Aug 10, 2018 02:29pm

Send him behind bars.

Imran
Aug 10, 2018 02:31pm

He is nothing but a liability for PTI

Harmony-1©
Aug 10, 2018 03:03pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan - If they were 'selections', not elections then why PSP and Jeep walas suffered such defeats?

Arif Kaderbhoy
Aug 10, 2018 03:03pm

Justice saheb.. there are even worst people that him in the parliament that should have been ridden off long time ago..

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ensuring inclusion

Ensuring inclusion

For children with mild or moderate difficulties, being in mainstream schools is very important.

Editorial

Updated August 10, 2018

Parliamentary behaviour

AMIDST the serious allegations that the democratic process in the country has suffered setbacks and has been...
Updated August 10, 2018

CPEC indignation

A RECENT angry statement issued by the government about “media reports questioning the viability of CPEC” has...
August 10, 2018

Fuel additives

SIX months of wrangling have elapsed and now finally the government is ready to roll out a plan to phase out...
August 09, 2018

PTI’s economic message

AS an exercise in managing expectations, the message sent out by Asad Umar of the PTI at a news conference on ...
August 09, 2018

Sanctions on Iran

IF anyone was under the impression that US President Donald Trump’s recent offer of talks with Iran signalled a...
August 09, 2018

Tortured students

GROWING up is never easy — though daunting, the journey of finding one’s sense of self, one’s place in the...