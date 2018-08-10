ECP accepts Imran's apology for violating secrecy of ballot; NA-53 victory notification issued
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday accepted Imran Khan's apology for violating secrecy of the ballot on election day and withdrew its notice against him — removing one hurdle from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman's path in taking oath as the prime minister next week.
Khan on July 25 had cast his vote at a polling station of NA-53 (Islamabad) where he defeated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. TV footage showed Khan, accompanied by his friends and supporters, including Zulfi Bokhari, publicly stamping his ballot paper on the presiding officer’s table.
The ECP, in a 3-1 vote, accepted Khan's apology. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza disagreed with the ECP's Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa members, who were in favour of accepting the apology.
Justice Raza was of the view that evidence showing disrespect of the vote should be recorded.
After the withdrawal of its notice, the ECP issued a victory notification for the PTI chief for NA-53, which had been withheld due to this case.
Unconditional apology
Earlier today, Imran Khan's lawyer Babar Awan submitted an unconditional written apology before the commission on behalf of the PTI supremo.
In his written reply, Khan mentioned that he values the ECP as well as the electoral rules. He said that on July 25, he entered an overcrowded polling station, without any companions, to cast his vote. According to Khan's reply, furniture was lying everywhere in the station.
"I was told to put my ballot on a table and stamp it when I asked the staffers present there about where to mark the ballot," Khan told the ECP.
He added that the media recorded footage of him without his consent while he was casting his vote, and that he had not intended to violate the law.
Khan won all five National Assembly constituencies he contested from in the polls. The ECP's notifications about his victory from three constituencies had already been conditionally issued, and a victory notification for NA-131 was issued on Thursday.
Secrecy of the ballot
The secrecy of ballot is guaranteed by the Constitution under Article 226 that states: "All elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, shall be by secret ballot."
Section 178 of the Elections Act 2017 specifically deals with the secrecy of ballot. It reads: "….A person is guilty of interference with the secrecy of voting if he:
- (a) interferes or attempts to interfere with a voter when he records his vote;
- (b) in any manner obtains or attempts to obtain in a polling station information as to the candidate or candidates for whom a voter is about to vote;
- (c) communicates at any time any information obtained in a polling station as to the candidate…for whom a voter is about to vote;
- (d) takes or attempts to take a photograph of the marked ballot paper by using cell phone camera or any other device to interfere with secrecy of vote;
- (e) in any other manner discloses the secrecy of the vote.”
These two sections mean that Imran Khan, as voter along with the polling staff of that polling station and all TV cameras covering his act of marking his ballot, had committed an ‘illegal practice’.
Comments (27)
This is a big favor to Imran Khan, to keep him out of the application of Article 63 and disbandment thereafter.
Good and sensible decision. Who would he have voted for anyway.
I say to ECP's chief and his associates that now ask both Shabaz Sharif and Kalsoom Nawaz to submit their apologizes, as they did exactly the same things previously, as Imran Khan did during casting his recent vote (he stamped his vote to himself on the ballet paper). Why double standards for IK, be fair and neutral!
Congratulations to Imran Khan. Expectations materialized. Who thought otherwise ? None!
This case was a joke to begin with, like we all didnt know Imran khan will vote for Imran Khan
What a joke this was. There are more important issues then this
@M. Saeed IK is above law.
Imran Khan Sahib, 1- You were heart throb. 2-You were cricketer of immense quality. 3- You at will insult heads of PCB. 4- You were disrespectful to your fans. 5- You never observed rules and regulations of Cricket authorities as you were performer. But mind it this is not cricket, this is serious game of politics and you are going to be the head of state of country. If you your self violate laws ,how can you expect others to work as per laws. Our prayers and good wishes are with you as you are going to bring change in governance and politics of this country. You are not from traditional political family and hope you will not disappoint us as did by Sahrif family.
Imran Khan’s comprehension of legal constitutional matters appears to be limited otherwise he would not have voted in the open.
very unfortunate that PM elect had violated basic voting procedure of secrecy and by doing so initiated his term in a bad way.
Imran khan was the voter and Imran khan was the candidate. It was not secret that he will cast his vote to himself and not to Haqan Abbasi, the opponent candidate.
An unintentional mistake , hounded by media, so it should not be taken as a intended act. Good decision. Now let the PM designate lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani So touch stone for PTI is PMLN government and people. Bravo I thought people have voted PTI for change and strengthen the systems of country.
Good decision by ECP. Who would have Imran Khan voted for other than himslef? It was a very baseless and weightless objection by ECP. The main question was who allowed the media and camera teams to come so close to IK and make a large crowd around him. There was even not enough place to breath properly. IK wanted to go behid the screen but due to so many jounalists around him he had no other choice left but to stamp his ballet paper right there.
I wonder If ECP ask its own people how and why they allowed media to be inside the polling at the first place???
@junaid the most sensible response
Imran Khan doesn't even know the code of conduct for voting...what kind of a PM are we expecting out of him!!!!
Not surprising that the deserting vote was from Punjab ...... the whole issue was simply silly and to make an issue of it was even sillier.
In order to avoid such wasteful, immature, senseless and ugly administrative 'jokes' in future elections, by law exempt candidates from casting their own vote for themselves. This keeps the playing field equal for all candidates. Above all this proposed measure avoids all around embarrassment due to inability of the staff who fail to control and properly manage their polling booth by letting irrelevant camera shooting people in making the booth 'open' to violations and hence making many more violators of the 'secrecy of vote' but catching only the candidate as 'voter'. Logic has much bigger value than blind following.
Nice decision.
If I am a PTI worker, I should be allowed to vote in open. As if people don't know.
ECP should concentrate on major issues like conduct of elections in an improved manner and should not waste it’s energy on such like trivial things. This secret ballot system is not based on any rationale. It should be the sweet wish and will of the individual voter how and to whom he wants to cast his vote in open or descretly.
Not a news!!! Quite obvious and expected
@M. Saeed It’s got nothing to do with article 63. Time to dry your tears of steel and accept reality.
What a farce of an election? How could he enter a polling station with his friends and supporters and the media crew with cameras.
"publicly stamping his ballot paper on the presiding officer’s table" - Truly an incompetent presiding officer. Why was n't he dismissed by ECP?
His reply is not the whole truth