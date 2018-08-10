DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

President calls new National Assembly session on 13th

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated August 10, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the new session of the National Assembly on Aug 13, approving a summary sent to him by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk for the purpose.

The prime minister forwarded the summary on Thursday after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) called upon the interim government to summon the session of the lower house so that the process of formation of the new government could take place.

The PTI also asked President Hussain to drop his plan to proceed to Ireland on a three-day official visit on Aug 16 as uncertainty prevails whether prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan can take the oath of his office on Aug 14 or not.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry expressed the hope that Mr Khan would take the oath between Aug 15 and 17. He said the absence of the president did not matter as Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani — who acts as acting president — could administer the oath of PM office to Imran Khan.

Media reports suggest that it is a desire of Mr Khan to take the oath on Independence Day — Aug 14.

Mr Chaudhry claimed that the PTI had secured 180 seats in the National Assembly to form its government at the Center. “There is no hurdle in Imran Khan’s way to become next prime minister of the country.”

He said the PTI had also won 186 seats of the Punjab Assembly out of total 372.

He said a meeting of the PTI’s Sindh parliamentary party had decided that the party would gift mega development projects to Karachi. He said Mr Khan had directed the party’s provincial leaders to focus on underdeveloped areas of interior Sindh.

PTI leader Naeemul Haq told the media that his party had demanded an early session of the National Assembly. In reply to a question, he said it was a job of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and not the PTI, to reopen constituencies and issue notifications of successful candidates.

On the other hand, sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) told Dawn that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif urged President Hussain and the governors of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to follow the example of ex-governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair and step down from their offices.

However, sources close to the president told Dawn that Mr Hussain would not tender his resignation, but decided to leave for Ireland to attend an award-distribution ceremony of Royal Collage of Physician where he would also receive an honourary degree. One of the reasons behind the president’s visit is said to be an escape to avoid administering the oath to Imran Khan.

It has been learnt that soon after Imran Khan takes the oath as 21st prime minister of the country, the governors of three provinces are likely to step down.

Sources close to Nawaz Sharif told Dawn that he was unhappy and wondered why the president and three governors appointed by the last PML-N government were still sitting in their offices when Muhammad Zubair had resigned on July 28.

“Why they [president and three governors] stick to their seats when Zubair has stepped down,” the incarcerated PML-N supreme leader was quoted as telling some party leaders who had met him at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr Sharif was of the view that President Hussain should not administer oath to Imran Khan and resign immediately.

The PML-N leadership feared that that if the president and three governors did not resign, they could be removed by the new PTI-led government which would cause humiliation for the N-League.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Amer Rao
Aug 10, 2018 07:45am

Congratulations Pakistan

M. Emad
Aug 10, 2018 08:25am

Number 13 considered unlucky and synonymous with bad luck in many cultures.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ensuring inclusion

Ensuring inclusion

For children with mild or moderate difficulties, being in mainstream schools is very important.

Editorial

August 10, 2018

Parliamentary behaviour

AMIDST the serious allegations that the democratic process in the country has suffered setbacks and has been...
August 10, 2018

CPEC indignation

A RECENT angry statement issued by the government about “media reports questioning the viability of CPEC” has...
August 10, 2018

Fuel additives

SIX months of wrangling have elapsed and now finally the government is ready to roll out a plan to phase out...
August 09, 2018

PTI’s economic message

AS an exercise in managing expectations, the message sent out by Asad Umar of the PTI at a news conference on ...
August 09, 2018

Sanctions on Iran

IF anyone was under the impression that US President Donald Trump’s recent offer of talks with Iran signalled a...
August 09, 2018

Tortured students

GROWING up is never easy — though daunting, the journey of finding one’s sense of self, one’s place in the...