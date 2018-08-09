Russian envoy calls on Imran Khan at Banigala

Russia's Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yurievich Dedov called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at Banigala on Thursday, to congratulate him on his party's recent performance in the general elections.

The two leaders and discussed matters of bilateral interest during the meeting. The Russian envoy discussed the successful military exercises between the Pakistan and Russian armies and said that Moscow looks forward to having a better relationship with Pakistan.

According to the PTI media cell, the Russian ambassador said that his country would like to improve its trade ties with Pakistan.

With Khan on the cusp of becoming the new PM of the country, Banigala is being frequented by foreign dignitaries and envoys.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai and Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost have all had meetings with Khan in recent days.

The envoys of Britain, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates have all called on the PTI chairman since the election results arrived.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani also telephoned Imran Khan to congratulate him over his party's victory.