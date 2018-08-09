'High-profile Afghan-trained suspect' allegedly involved in Diamer school attacks: police report
Police in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday said that a 'militant commander' suspected of involvement in the Diamer school attacks, who was killed during a search operation earlier this week, was a "high-profile Afghan-trained suspect".
Diamer Superintendent Police (SP) Rai Ajmal in a report submitted to the Diamer deputy inspector general (DIG) of police said that the suspect, Commander Shafiur Rehman, was killed in an exchange of fire with police.
"On noticing the police raiding team, the accused opened indiscriminatory firing that resulted in the martyrdom of Constable Arif Hussain, while Head Constable Karamat Ali sustained bullet injuries," the report said.
In response to the incident, police cordoned off the entire area and started a search operation, the SP said.
Three suspects identified as Fidaur Rehman, Faizur Rehman and Saeedur Rehman allegedly involved in the attack were arrested, whereas Commander Shafi was killed during an exchange of fire, according to the SP's report.
A criminal case was registered against Shaifur Rehman, Saeedur Rehman, Fidaur Rehman, Ziaur Rehman, Basil, Nasirullah, Sher Khan and Muhammad Nasir, the report said, adding that efforts are underway for the arrests of the remaining five suspects.
The report also said that "unknown terrorists" had opened fire at the Darel police station at 2am on Saturday night, to which "police effectively retaliated... in a courageous manner".
A case was registered against this incident, as well as against the blocking of a road and firing at passersby by miscreants in Darel's Phuguch area
"At present, operations/targeted raids are being conducted in Darel and Tanger subdivisions of the district and it will be further investigated in coordination with other LEAs," the SP said.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (8)
CM Gilgit Baltistan is now trying to cover up his total incompetence
We should throw out all Afghans from this country.
As expected, foreign involvement emerged, who are enemies of peace, education and prosperity within the region - we all have to be vigilant and identify our internal and external enemies and punish them severely. Otherwise, they will continue their cowardly attacks and create panic!
Long live Diamer Police in general and GB Police Department in particular. Mr. Sanaullah Abassi, the Inspector General of Police has directed to utilize all resources and commitments to establish the writ of the state. It is hoped that the dust of confusion shall settle in a few days and the winds of normalcy shall prevail.
please for the safety of our country send all afghanis refugees in there country and seal the border
What is the proof, that the suspects are Afghan trained.
Send Afghanis back or we will make sure no one dares to come back
Seriously? Isn't it time when instead of blaming everything on aliens, afghanistan or india our question should be that why are our security forces so incompetent to not be able to preempt and neutralize these threats?