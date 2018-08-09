'High-profile Afghan-trained suspect' allegedly involved in Diamer school attacks: police report

Police in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday said that a 'militant commander' suspected of involvement in the Diamer school attacks, who was killed during a search operation earlier this week, was a "high-profile Afghan-trained suspect".

Diamer Superintendent Police (SP) Rai Ajmal in a report submitted to the Diamer deputy inspector general (DIG) of police said that the suspect, Commander Shafiur Rehman, was killed in an exchange of fire with police.

"On noticing the police raiding team, the accused opened indiscriminatory firing that resulted in the martyrdom of Constable Arif Hussain, while Head Constable Karamat Ali sustained bullet injuries," the report said.

In response to the incident, police cordoned off the entire area and started a search operation, the SP said.

Three suspects identified as Fidaur Rehman, Faizur Rehman and Saeedur Rehman allegedly involved in the attack were arrested, whereas Commander Shafi was killed during an exchange of fire, according to the SP's report.

A criminal case was registered against Shaifur Rehman, Saeedur Rehman, Fidaur Rehman, Ziaur Rehman, Basil, Nasirullah, Sher Khan and Muhammad Nasir, the report said, adding that efforts are underway for the arrests of the remaining five suspects.

The report also said that "unknown terrorists" had opened fire at the Darel police station at 2am on Saturday night, to which "police effectively retaliated... in a courageous manner".

A case was registered against this incident, as well as against the blocking of a road and firing at passersby by miscreants in Darel's Phuguch area

"At present, operations/targeted raids are being conducted in Darel and Tanger subdivisions of the district and it will be further investigated in coordination with other LEAs," the SP said.