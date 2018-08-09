DAWN.COM

Names of Zulfi, Fawad placed on ECL

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has placed the names of Zulfikar Abbas Bokhari aka Zulfi Bokhari, a close aide of prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, and Fawad Hasan Fawad, former principal secretary to the prime minister, on Exit Control List (ECL) on the request of National Accountability Bureau, informed sources told Dawn.

The sources in NAB said Zulfi Bokhari was accused of owning off-shore companies in the British Virgin Islands and owning assets beyond his known source of income.

Fawad Hasan Fawad, senior bureaucrat and principal secretary to two former prime ministers (Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi), is one of the accused in the multimillion rupee Ashiana housing scam. He also faces the charge of misusing his authority to amass assets beyond his income.

Besides, the sources confirmed to Dawn that the names of Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of the former prime minister, had been blacklisted by the immigration and passports department.

They had already been declared absconders in the Avenfield apartments reference and a process had been initiated to bring back them to Pakistan through Interpol, the sources said.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2018

