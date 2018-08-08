ECP summons Imran for breaching secrecy of ballot

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan to appear before it in the matter of breaching the secrecy of ballot.

On July 25 the PTI chief had stamped his ballot paper in public, breaking the ECP's rules regarding keeping one's vote secret.

The commission had taken notice of the matter on election day after videos of Imran stamping his ballot paper in public had gone viral.

The commission has ordered that Imran appear before it in person or submit his reply on the matter through his lawyer.