DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP summons Imran for breaching secrecy of ballot

Fahad ChaudhryAugust 08, 2018

Email

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan to appear before it in the matter of breaching the secrecy of ballot.

On July 25 the PTI chief had stamped his ballot paper in public, breaking the ECP's rules regarding keeping one's vote secret.

The commission had taken notice of the matter on election day after videos of Imran stamping his ballot paper in public had gone viral.

The commission has ordered that Imran appear before it in person or submit his reply on the matter through his lawyer.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 08, 2018

Parliament’s work

AFTER victory, a distancing from the public and most elected representatives usually begins. The distancing is ...
August 08, 2018

Risk of infection

THE country’s health burden, already daunting, can only be reduced by instituting stringent medical protocols. It...
August 08, 2018

Yemeni crisis

AS fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia in Yemen continues, there appears to be little...
August 07, 2018

Militancy fears

A SPATE of terror attacks in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan is worrying and mystifying. A sudden eruption ...
August 07, 2018

Kashmir unrest

OVER the past three decades, the struggle for freedom and rights in India-held Kashmir has gone through many phases,...
Updated August 07, 2018

Stranded passengers

It's shameful that in the midst of their blame game, CAA and SAI lost sight of the bigger picture — the bystanders.