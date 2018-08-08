DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan defends its economic partnership with China amid US criticism

AFPAugust 08, 2018

Email

Pakistan on Wednesday defended its economic partnership with China, amid fears that the terms of opaque multi-billion dollar investments by Beijing could be exacerbating Islamabad's economic woes as it considers a fresh Internation Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

“We have noted recent media reports questioning the viability of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), claiming that it would create an unbearable debt burden for Pakistan,” the government said in a statement issued to the media.

“Such media reports are often one-sided, distort facts, and are based on irresponsible statements by individuals who either have no understanding of CPEC or are driven by ulterior motives,” the statement continued.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an ambitious plan by Beijing to build infrastructure in Pakistan, mainly energy and transport, connecting the western Chinese region of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea.

It is part of China's massive “Belt and Road” initiative seeking to revive ancient trade routes through a massive rail and maritime network via $1 trillion in investments across Asia and Europe.

But the opaqueness of the CPEC terms has led to concerns as Pakistan faces a looming balance-of-payments crisis, with analysts saying it will need to take urgent action, potentially seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“It is because of the favourable financing arrangements that Pakistan opted for Chinese investment under CPEC,” said the statement issued by the caretaker administration.

“China stepped forward to support Pakistan's development at a time when foreign investment had dried up, and economic activity was being crippled by energy shortages and infrastructure gaps,” it said, calling CPEC a “win-win”.

Chinese energy companies have “raised funds from Chinese banks and investors”, and these do not constitute any debt obligation on Pakistan, the statement said.

“CPEC projects are financed through a composite financing package comprising long-term government-to-government concessional and preferential loans, as well as grants from the government of China. Repayments on these loans would not commence in the immediate future,” it added.

The details come after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced concerns in July over any IMF bailout being used to repay Islamabad's debts to China, with whom Washington is engaged in a trade war.

On Tuesday Pakistan's likely future finance minister Asad Umar announced that the decision on a possible IMF loan would be taken by “the end of September”.

“There is a general perception that we have picked up very expensive loans from the Chinese. I personally don't think so,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

“They are like most commercial loans,” he said, denouncing the “lack of transparency” by the previous government on the subject.

China's financial largesse, in the form of the Belt and Road project, has raised concerns over the vulnerability of poorer nations to such massive debt.

Last year Sri Lanka was forced to hand over majority control of its Hambantota port to China after being unable to repay its loans.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 08, 2018

Parliament’s work

AFTER victory, a distancing from the public and most elected representatives usually begins. The distancing is ...
August 08, 2018

Risk of infection

THE country’s health burden, already daunting, can only be reduced by instituting stringent medical protocols. It...
August 08, 2018

Yemeni crisis

AS fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia in Yemen continues, there appears to be little...
August 07, 2018

Militancy fears

A SPATE of terror attacks in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan is worrying and mystifying. A sudden eruption ...
August 07, 2018

Kashmir unrest

OVER the past three decades, the struggle for freedom and rights in India-held Kashmir has gone through many phases,...
Updated August 07, 2018

Stranded passengers

It's shameful that in the midst of their blame game, CAA and SAI lost sight of the bigger picture — the bystanders.