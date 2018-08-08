DAWN.COM

Imran Khan chooses Swat's Mahmood Khan as KP CM nominee

Arif HayatUpdated August 08, 2018

Mahmood Khan with PTi Chairman Imran Khan — Photo courtesy: Twitter

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced Mahmood Khan's name as its nominee for Khyber Pakhtunkhawa chief minister.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan chose Mahmood Khan, PTI's MPA-elect from PK-9 (Swat) who secured 25,697 votes, as the chief minister of the province, the PTI media cell confirmed.

Sources within the party said that Mahmood Khan was also former KP CM Pervez Khattak's choice for the KP CM seat. This is the first time that a chief minister has been nominated from Swat.

Mahmood Khan was born in Swat's Mithha division in 1972. He completed his initial education from a government school in Swat's Khwaza Khelah area and then moved to Peshawar to compete for his Matriculation and Fsc exams from a public school. Mahmood Khan procured a Masters in Agriculture from Peshawar University.

He participated in the 2008 local elections as an independent candidate and was elected the Union Council Nazim for Kheri.

Although his family was always associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party, Mahmood joined the PTI in 2012 and has risen to the rank of president of PTI Malakand division registry since then.

This is the second consecutive time that Mahmood Khan has become part of the KP assembly. He was the minister for agriculture from 2013 to 2015, after which his portfolio changed to minister of sports, culture and tourism until the end of the previous government.

In 2014, during his previous term, Mehmood Khan was investigated for alleged charges of corruption.

The then minister for agriculture had acknowledged the fact that Rs1.8 million had been transferred from his discretionary fund as minister to his personnel account.

His argument for the act was that it had happened due to lack of understanding on his part regarding the system but there was no bad intention behind transferring amount from official to personal account.

The future KP CM has already been given a time frame to prove his mettle in the province as onTuesday, prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan announced that he would replace the next chief minister for the province and his ministers if they failed to deliver the goods within three to six months of assuming office.

