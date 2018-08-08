DAWN.COM

ECP rubbishes delay in assembly formation as caretaker govt announces NA session between Aug 12 and 14

Haseeb Bhatti | Fahad ChaudhryAugust 08, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a statement to refute rumours hinting at the possibility that there might be a delay in the formation of assemblies.

Confirming the same, the caretaker Minister for Information and Law, Syed Ali Zafar, announced during a conversation with the media said that a session of the National Assembly has been called between August 12 and 14 during which the Assembly's speaker and deputy speaker will be appointed and all the newly-elected ministers will take oath.

According to the ECP statement issued today, things are proceeding as outlined in the Elections Act 2017. Successful candidates submitted details of their campaign expenditure within 10 days of polling and a notification was issued on August 7.

The statement further mentions that independent candidates will announce their party affiliations within three days of the above-mentioned notification. The deadline for doing so has been set as August 9.

Upon declaration of party affiliation, a limited number of seats shall be allotted to each party. According to the provisions outlined in article 51 of the Act, the allotment shall take place on August 11.

