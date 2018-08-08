DAWN.COM

GB chief minister inaugurates repaired building of school torched in Chilas

Imtiaz Ali TajUpdated August 08, 2018

CM Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman addresses the media at the Chilas school's inauguration. —Photo provided by author
Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman on Wednesday paid a visit to the schools torched in the province's Diamer district and inaugurated the repaired building of a school in Chilas.

He declared the incident as an intolerable offence and issued directives for the expedient arrest of those involved, urging the use of the latest technological means available to uncover the terrorists' identities.

During his tour of the schools in the area, he was accompanied by Education Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Sanai and various other ministers from Diamer.

CM Rehman ordered the prompt repair of all the affected schools and provided assurance that all schools in the district would be given round-the-clock security.

He encouraged the residents of the area to play their role in defeating the terrorists in their objectives.

Unidentified assailants burned down 13 schools in Diamer district last week, causing panic among residents.

According to Diamer Superintendent Police (SP) Roy Ajmal, at least half of the schools were girls-only. He had said that in some cases, books had also been thrown outside the schools and set alight.

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday had decided that classes will resume on September 1 at all schools of Diamer district, including those attacked by the extremists.

