5 suspects arrested in Jinnah Park rape case: police

The capital police on Wednesday arrested five men for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman in Jinnah Park in Islamabad's F-9 area, DawnNewsTV reported.

Last week, a woman was walking in the park with a male friend when some men, who introduced themselves as security personnel and CDA employees, robbed the duo and told them to leave the park.

The woman complained to the police that after sending her male friend out of the park, one of the men raped her. She said she was in a state of shock and could not bring herself to lodge a complaint for four days.

An FIR of the case was registered, with a CDA spokesperson telling Dawn that an internal investigation was also underway.

A police spokesperson informed the media today that three of the arrested men are CDA employees, whereas two others are employees of a private security firm.

The police official further said that security at all parks in the city has been beefed up and that strong measures are being taken to make public spaces safe for citizens.