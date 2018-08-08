Opposition leaders sans Shahbaz Sharif lead protest against ‘rigging’ in Islamabad
Opposition parties held a protest demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad on Wednesday against alleged rigging in the July 25 general elections. PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif, however, was not in attendance.
The PML-N chairman could not fly to Islamabad from Lahore due to bad weather, said party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.
The decision to hold the protest was made by the newly formed 11-party grand opposition alliance, named ‘Pakistan Alliance for Free and Fair Elections’, at a multi-party conference held in Islamabad on Friday.
Apart from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the opposition alliance comprises Awami National Party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party (NP) and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA).
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam and president of the MMA, who arrived after the protest had been going on for a few hours, said: "The only reason why all political parties have joined hands today is because the ECP failed to conduct free and fair elections."
Leaders of the PML-N, according to reports, refused to address the gathering when they were invited to do so.
PPP's Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah and Farhatullah Babar, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, and PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal were among the leaders who took part in the protest.
Workers numbering in hundreds gathered in the capital. Participants chanted slogans about their respective political parties as well as the alleged rigging. Security officials were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
The opposition leaders have also decided to register a strong protest inside and outside parliament during the first sitting of the National Assembly, which according to Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Ali Zafar on Wednesday would be called between August 12-14.
Protest to continue
Earlier, sources in the opposition had said that the parties have asked all their elected members and ticket-holders to reach Islamabad to participate in the demonstration. They said that the workers had not been asked to attend Wednesday’s event and they would soon be given a call for such protests across the country.
The opposition alliance has also given a call for holding protests outside the offices of the provincial election commissions on Thursday. They also have a plan to hold a public meeting in Islamabad soon after Eidul Azha.
The opposition parties plan to organise a “national conference on rigging” in which not only political parties but members from civil society, lawyers and journalists would also be invited.
Comments (26)
Only a few hundred are present there.
Every five years The Vote is always rigged by someone. Get on with your lives.
Can not accept defeat ! Shameless
Instead of working for the betterment of the country these sore losers are crying that they have lost the confidence of the people.
What a joke Pakistan politics !
More than 7 political parties gathered 150 people to protest.
Should we give heed to these non essentials democratic jackals
Number of protestors confirms that the opposition false narrative of rigging stands rejected
These corrupt lossers have destroyed the country.
I wish they would have worked for the people and country.
A perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to take all these loosers with him to paradise!
Why are they so adamant on trying to govern a country that is in terrible economic crisis. Smart politicians will let Imran take the burden.
Cary babies don’t you know loosing in election is a part of democracy; don’t derail democracy otherwise you next chance will be after ten years of martial law.
What no containers?? No 5000 police blocking their way? No tear gas? No latti charge? Naya Pakistan.. well done IK.
What a protest?
Redundant politicians who are not ready to accept their defeat.....
What a loser Maulana Diesel has always is about self and never for Pakistan
Shameless Flop show.
These are just aftershock and tremors of a dying breed of politics.
People who live in glass enclaves, don't pelt stone at others!!!
All the thieves and losers are together for their personal interests. They have no shame. All they want is to ruin and robbed the country.
Loosers; find a job.
Finally looters and plunders got together, think coolly and accept the result, people have rejected all of you. Now you will have to return the loot money as well. Well done people of Pakistan.
The crow eats and spits.
What happened to Shahbaz? Did he get lost on his way to the airport again?
Good start by the opposition parties!