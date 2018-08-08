Additional Inspector General Karachi Mushtaq Mahar transferred

Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar was on Wednesday removed from the post of Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Karachi police.

According to a notification issued by the office of Sindh Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi, Mahar has been transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO) Sindh.

Speaking to Dawn, Mahar, a BS-21 officer, said that he had written to the IG and Sindh government two days after the July 25 elections, stating that the three-year period of his tenured service had expired.

The notification announcing the police officer's transfer was subsequently issued.