Additional Inspector General Karachi Mushtaq Mahar transferred
Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar was on Wednesday removed from the post of Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Karachi police.
According to a notification issued by the office of Sindh Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi, Mahar has been transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO) Sindh.
Speaking to Dawn, Mahar, a BS-21 officer, said that he had written to the IG and Sindh government two days after the July 25 elections, stating that the three-year period of his tenured service had expired.
The notification announcing the police officer's transfer was subsequently issued.
