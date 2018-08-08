ECP uploads Form 45, others containing election results data on its website

The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan has uploaded all forms containing data of results of the July 25 general elections on its website.

According to a press release issued by the commission, the results prepared by presiding officers are available on the site as Form 45.

Form 45 is the ‘Result of the Count’ showing the number of valid votes for each contesting candidate and ballot papers excluded from the count.

A number of political parties had cried foul, especially on election day, that their political agents were not issued Form 45s after the counting of votes and that rigging may have possibly taken place.

Form 46, which is an account of the ballot papers, and the Provisional Consolidated Statement of Results form (Form 47) have also been uploaded to the ECP site.

Form 48, the Consolidated Statement of Results of the Count, and Form 49, the Final Consolidated Result form, are available on the website as well.

"We have fulfilled our responsibility and presented all results before the nation," an ECP official told DawnNewsTV.

He said those who were unable to get Form 45s could now download it from the commission's website.