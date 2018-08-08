DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP uploads Form 45, others containing election results data on its website

Fahad ChaudhryAugust 08, 2018

Email

The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan has uploaded all forms containing data of results of the July 25 general elections on its website.

According to a press release issued by the commission, the results prepared by presiding officers are available on the site as Form 45.

Form 45 is the ‘Result of the Count’ showing the number of valid votes for each contesting candidate and ballot papers excluded from the count.

A number of political parties had cried foul, especially on election day, that their political agents were not issued Form 45s after the counting of votes and that rigging may have possibly taken place.

Form 46, which is an account of the ballot papers, and the Provisional Consolidated Statement of Results form (Form 47) have also been uploaded to the ECP site.

Form 48, the Consolidated Statement of Results of the Count, and Form 49, the Final Consolidated Result form, are available on the website as well.

"We have fulfilled our responsibility and presented all results before the nation," an ECP official told DawnNewsTV.

He said those who were unable to get Form 45s could now download it from the commission's website.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 08, 2018

Parliament’s work

AFTER victory, a distancing from the public and most elected representatives usually begins. The distancing is ...
August 08, 2018

Risk of infection

THE country’s health burden, already daunting, can only be reduced by instituting stringent medical protocols. It...
August 08, 2018

Yemeni crisis

AS fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia in Yemen continues, there appears to be little...
August 07, 2018

Militancy fears

A SPATE of terror attacks in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan is worrying and mystifying. A sudden eruption ...
August 07, 2018

Kashmir unrest

OVER the past three decades, the struggle for freedom and rights in India-held Kashmir has gone through many phases,...
Updated August 07, 2018

Stranded passengers

It's shameful that in the midst of their blame game, CAA and SAI lost sight of the bigger picture — the bystanders.