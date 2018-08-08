DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Supreme Court sets aside LHC decision to stop notification of Imran's victory in Lahore

Haseeb BhattiUpdated August 08, 2018

Email

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a decision of the Lahore High Court to restrain the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing the victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from NA-131, Lahore, and ordering the returning officer to hold a recount of all ballot papers.

Hearing an appeal filed by Khan against the LHC judgement, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the top court had suspended a similar order of the high court yesterday while hearing a petition regarding election in NA-140.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the LHC had ordered the vote recount while allowing a petition moved by Khawaja Saad Rafique, the runner-up candidate of the PML-N from the constituency.

During today's hearing, the lawyer for Rafique argued before the court that Khan had won the July 25 elections from five constituencies and that the prime minister-in-waiting in his victory speech had promised to open constituencies where rigging had allegedly taken place.

But the CJP brushed off this argument, saying: "These are mere political statements."

The court directed Rafique's lawyer to approach the relevant election tribunal with his complaint and request for a recount.

Jamshed Dasti's request for recount rejected

The SC also rejected Awami Raj Party Chairman Jamshed Dasti's request for a vote recount in NA-182 Muzaffargarh.

Dasti in his petition had claimed that the power had gone out in the area at 11pm on election day; despite this, the returning officer issued the results from the constituency at 2pm the next day.

But the court rejected his request for a recount, with the CJP instructiing Dasti to approach the concerned election tribunal, which he said was the relevant forum of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 08, 2018

Parliament’s work

AFTER victory, a distancing from the public and most elected representatives usually begins. The distancing is ...
August 08, 2018

Risk of infection

THE country’s health burden, already daunting, can only be reduced by instituting stringent medical protocols. It...
August 08, 2018

Yemeni crisis

AS fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia in Yemen continues, there appears to be little...
August 07, 2018

Militancy fears

A SPATE of terror attacks in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan is worrying and mystifying. A sudden eruption ...
August 07, 2018

Kashmir unrest

OVER the past three decades, the struggle for freedom and rights in India-held Kashmir has gone through many phases,...
Updated August 07, 2018

Stranded passengers

It's shameful that in the midst of their blame game, CAA and SAI lost sight of the bigger picture — the bystanders.