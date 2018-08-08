Supreme Court sets aside LHC decision to stop notification of Imran's victory in Lahore

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a decision of the Lahore High Court to restrain the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing the victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from NA-131, Lahore, and ordering the returning officer to hold a recount of all ballot papers.

Hearing an appeal filed by Khan against the LHC judgement, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the top court had suspended a similar order of the high court yesterday while hearing a petition regarding election in NA-140.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the LHC had ordered the vote recount while allowing a petition moved by Khawaja Saad Rafique, the runner-up candidate of the PML-N from the constituency.

During today's hearing, the lawyer for Rafique argued before the court that Khan had won the July 25 elections from five constituencies and that the prime minister-in-waiting in his victory speech had promised to open constituencies where rigging had allegedly taken place.

But the CJP brushed off this argument, saying: "These are mere political statements."

The court directed Rafique's lawyer to approach the relevant election tribunal with his complaint and request for a recount.

Jamshed Dasti's request for recount rejected

The SC also rejected Awami Raj Party Chairman Jamshed Dasti's request for a vote recount in NA-182 Muzaffargarh.

Dasti in his petition had claimed that the power had gone out in the area at 11pm on election day; despite this, the returning officer issued the results from the constituency at 2pm the next day.

But the court rejected his request for a recount, with the CJP instructiing Dasti to approach the concerned election tribunal, which he said was the relevant forum of the Election Commission of Pakistan.