DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

F-9 Park ‘guards’ who raped woman in Islamabad still not identified

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 08, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have been unable to track down the men who allegedly raped a woman in Fatima Jinnah Park last week.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to wait for a police report but has claimed that a departmental enquiry will be held.

“We have collected the data of all the guards in the park and put them under observation. The victim will be requested to identify the guards from their pictures or a line-up at the police station,” Margalla Station House Officer Ulfat Arif told Dawn.

He said it is possible the men may have been posing as guards or police officials.

“We have been collecting CCTV footage but the park is very large and cameras are not installed everywhere. We will hopefully reach a conclusion soon,” he said.

SHO Arif said the complainant belongs to a middle class family and is well educated.

Last week, a woman was walking in the park with a male friend when some men had come and introduced themselves as guards of the park and said they worked for the CDA.

The men robbed the duo and told them to leave the park via different gates.

The woman complained to the police that after sending her male friend out of the park, one of the men raped her. She said she was in shock and could not bring herself to lodge a complaint for four days.

CDA Spokesperson Malik Saleem told Dawn that an FIR was registered and that the department will therefore wait for the identification of the suspect.

“However, we will definitely conduct a departmental inquiry whether the suspect is identified or not,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Annie
Aug 08, 2018 09:13am

Where are the safe city cameras?

Bill
Aug 08, 2018 09:14am

Hold their feet to the fire. Find out who the policemen were. Pakistan as an international country cannot afford to support this abuse of power by police.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The politics of religion

The politics of religion

The spectacular rise of the TLP over the past year has changed the dynamics of religious politics in the country.

Opinion

Editorial

August 08, 2018

Parliament’s work

AFTER victory, a distancing from the public and most elected representatives usually begins. The distancing is ...
August 08, 2018

Risk of infection

THE country’s health burden, already daunting, can only be reduced by instituting stringent medical protocols. It...
August 08, 2018

Yemeni crisis

AS fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia in Yemen continues, there appears to be little...
August 07, 2018

Militancy fears

A SPATE of terror attacks in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan is worrying and mystifying. A sudden eruption ...
August 07, 2018

Kashmir unrest

OVER the past three decades, the struggle for freedom and rights in India-held Kashmir has gone through many phases,...
Updated August 07, 2018

Stranded passengers

It's shameful that in the midst of their blame game, CAA and SAI lost sight of the bigger picture — the bystanders.