F-9 Park ‘guards’ who raped woman in Islamabad still not identified

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have been unable to track down the men who allegedly raped a woman in Fatima Jinnah Park last week.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to wait for a police report but has claimed that a departmental enquiry will be held.

“We have collected the data of all the guards in the park and put them under observation. The victim will be requested to identify the guards from their pictures or a line-up at the police station,” Margalla Station House Officer Ulfat Arif told Dawn.

He said it is possible the men may have been posing as guards or police officials.

“We have been collecting CCTV footage but the park is very large and cameras are not installed everywhere. We will hopefully reach a conclusion soon,” he said.

SHO Arif said the complainant belongs to a middle class family and is well educated.

Last week, a woman was walking in the park with a male friend when some men had come and introduced themselves as guards of the park and said they worked for the CDA.

The men robbed the duo and told them to leave the park via different gates.

The woman complained to the police that after sending her male friend out of the park, one of the men raped her. She said she was in shock and could not bring herself to lodge a complaint for four days.

CDA Spokesperson Malik Saleem told Dawn that an FIR was registered and that the department will therefore wait for the identification of the suspect.

“However, we will definitely conduct a departmental inquiry whether the suspect is identified or not,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2018