2 girls school set on fire in Pishin district

Dawn.comUpdated August 07, 2018

Unidentified assailants allegedly set 2 girls schools on fire in Tehsil Khanozai area of Pishin district on Tuesday night and fled, DawnNewsTV reported.

The Balochistan education secretary has said that action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

Besides, there have been no reports of casualties so far as the schools were closed at the time of the incident.

Editorial: Attack on schools

Last week, unidentified assailants had burned down at least 12 schools in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district, causing panic among residents, locals and police had said.

Diamer Superintendent Police (SP) Roy Ajmal told Dawn that 12 schools ─ at least half of which are girls-only schools ─ had been set on fire overnight. He said that in some cases, books had also been thrown outside the schools and set alight.

An initial report of the incident has been submitted to the chief minister, according to GB Information Minister Shams Mir.

According to the report, the "miscreants" carried out the attacks in an "organised manner". The assailants first vandalised the buildings and then set them on fire, said the report.

