MMA announces name of Fazl's son as nominee for NA deputy speaker post

Javed HussainAugust 07, 2018

Fazalur Rehman with his son Asad Mehmood. — Photo provided by author
The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has reached a consensus regarding its nominee for the post of deputy speaker of the National Assembly, the party's spokesman Shah Owais Noorani announced on Tuesday.

Noorani said that during a party meeting held under the chairmanship of MMA chief Fazlur Rehman it was agreed upon that Fazal's son Asad Mehmood should be nominated for the position. He was recently elected as a member of National Assembly from Tank constituency.

During a multi-party conference held in Islamabad on August 2, it was decided that the prime minister nominee shall be named from the PML-N, the speaker of National Assembly from the PPP and the deputy speaker from the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that all opposition parties have unanimously accepted PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif as their nominee for the office of prime minister.

