DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

3 disheartened students in Chitral attempt suicide over exam results

SirajuddinUpdated August 07, 2018

Email

Three students living in different areas of Chitral attempted to end their lives on Tuesday, reportedly after they received their intermediate exam results and felt disheartened over their performance, police said.

The exam scores were released by colleges at 4pm on Monday but due to poor internet facilities in the region and excessive load on the website, many students were only able to see their results late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

One girl hailing from Chitral's Reech area, who was described by her family members to have been a very bright and studious girl, jumped into the Chitral river after receiving what she perceived to be a "low score" in her intermediate examination.

Her parents in their statement to the police said that they noticed her unusually quiet and withdrawn behaviour before she went missing.

Police conducted an investigation into her disappearance which led to the discovery that she had flung herself into the river. Her body was later recovered by rescue officials.

Similarly, another girl from the Garam Chashma area also threw herself into the river after obtaining her intermediate exam result.

She used to live with her maternal grandfather, which made it easy for her to attend school. She too was reported to have been sad after receiving her scores.

Her body is yet to be recovered by the police who say that rescue operations are still underway.

In another shocking incident in Chitral's Lot Koh valley, a boy attempted to kill himself with a gun after receiving word from a friend that he had failed in one subject in his intermediate exams while his brother managed to clear them all.

Feeling depressed at the news, the boy placed a gun under his chin and shot himself. He miraculously survived the incident and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

According to Jamshed Ahmed, the police official in charge at the Shoghor police station, the boy is currently in a very critical condition with his face badly damaged and is being shifted to Peshawar.

Though it is believed by family members in all three cases that the students were saddened by their results and this was in all likelihood the reason for them to take such drastic measures, police officials say they will investigate the incidents from all possible angles.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Mani
Aug 07, 2018 09:39pm

If only politicians can take their results seriously.

Orakzai
Aug 07, 2018 09:46pm

No need to be saddened for low scoring or for failing in exam. Life after college is more tough, after getting degree of Engg or medical, you will not find any job for many years, than another life startsthat is called marriage life, than it becomes very difficult for you to survive without job.

Shande
Aug 07, 2018 09:52pm

very sad! this is where family and friends support come to rescue. mental health is real. we should talk about it openly without judging each other.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 07, 2018

Militancy fears

A SPATE of terror attacks in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan is worrying and mystifying. A sudden eruption ...
August 07, 2018

Kashmir unrest

OVER the past three decades, the struggle for freedom and rights in India-held Kashmir has gone through many phases,...
Updated August 07, 2018

Stranded passengers

It's shameful that in the midst of their blame game, CAA and SAI lost sight of the bigger picture — the bystanders.
August 06, 2018

Political delays

WHILE haste must be avoided, delay should be explained. A controversial general election did at least provide...
August 06, 2018

Renewing NFC award

THE politics of recent days notwithstanding, the moment when all the parties in parliament will have to sit down and...
August 06, 2018

Deceased organ donation

IT is an unfortunate truth that Pakistan is among the few Muslim states where deceased organ donation is yet to gain...