Karachi factory worker holds colleagues hostage at gunpoint over non-payment of salary

Dawn.comUpdated August 07, 2018

An armed factory worker has reportedly taken his colleagues hostage at gunpoint inside a factory located near Super Highway area in Karachi, DawnNewsTV reported.

The gunman, identified as Saleem, claims he has not been paid for two months. He is reportedly demanding payment of pending dues and saying he should be reinstated on the job.

Malir SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh, while talking to DawnNewsTV, said that the gunman has taken two employees of the factory's finance department hostage. He said police is closely monitoring the situation. "We are trying to convince the gunman to surrender," Sheikh added.

Earlier, a video aired by local media outlets showed Saleem holding a gun and threatening people sitting inside a room in the factory. In the video, Saleem said that he wanted to talk to the chief justice. He further claimed that he has a bag full of explosives and that he would blow it up if his demands are not met.

Police said that the gunman fired a few shots to instil fear, but have provided assurances that all hostages are safe.

Meanwhile, the factory owners have also reached the factory and are giving assurances that Saleem will be reinstated on the job and his dues will be paid.

The factory's labour leader, while talking to media persons, said Saleem was a machine technician and was forced to leave his job six months ago after he rendered a machine non-functional. He was reportedly penalised as well, as the factory management withheld the payment of Rs30,000 to Saleem.

More to follow.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 07, 2018 08:14pm

This incident happens when justice is not prevailed and poor people are treated unfairly - a sign of frustration!

Orakzai
Aug 07, 2018 08:40pm

He should be paid immediately.

Sukhera
Aug 07, 2018 09:25pm

The workers should be paid weekly. If the employer with holds some one,s wages, it should be against the law.The employer should should be arrested and prosecuted.

El Cid
Aug 07, 2018 09:26pm

That is a 9mmGlock17, an expensive weapon, he is holding. How did he get it? Should have sold it to get over his temporary cash problem. Now he has done the stupid, incarceration.

Suraj1971
Aug 07, 2018 09:46pm

Rather taking law in hand there are other ways of protest to attract media like climbing on water tank etc. This is very dangerous example he has set for others to protest.

SALIM
Aug 07, 2018 09:51pm

Apart from hia dues, he should be paid hardship money for reaorting to such a dangerous move. The owners of the factory should be penalized for withholding the money illegally

