Karachi factory worker holds colleagues hostage at gunpoint over non-payment of salary

An armed factory worker has reportedly taken his colleagues hostage at gunpoint inside a factory located near Super Highway area in Karachi, DawnNewsTV reported.

The gunman, identified as Saleem, claims he has not been paid for two months. He is reportedly demanding payment of pending dues and saying he should be reinstated on the job.

Malir SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh, while talking to DawnNewsTV, said that the gunman has taken around eight to nine employees of the factory's finance department hostage. He said police is closely monitoring the situation. "We are trying to convince the gunman to surrender," Sheikh added.

Earlier, a video aired by local media outlets showed Saleem holding a gun and threatening people sitting inside a room in the factory. In the video, Saleem said that he wanted to talk to the chief justice. He further claimed that he has a bag full of explosives and that he would blow it up if his demands are not met.

Police said that the gunman fired few shots to instil fear, but assured that all hostages are safe.

More to follow.