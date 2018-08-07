DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IHC transfers Al-Azizia, Flagship references to another court on Sharif family's request

Malik Asad | Mohammad ImranUpdated August 07, 2018

Email

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday transferred two pending references against incarcerated PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif from the court of Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir to another accountability court of Islamabad, DawnNewsTV reported.

On July 6, accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir had announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handing the ousted prime minister 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond known income and seven years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz for abetment.

Later on July 16, Sharif, through his counsel Khawaja Haris, had filed an appeal in the IHC for the transfer of Al-Azizia and Flagship references to another accountability court since the arguments in both cases were similar to the ones given in the Avenfield reference. Days later, Judge Bashir had decided to recuse himself from hearing the two pending references.

During the course of arguments on the appeals seeking transfer of pending references, Haris had argued that at least 12 grounds were common in the three NAB references against Sharif.

Furthermore, Sharif's counsel had claimed that judge Bashir had discarded these facts before announcing the verdict on the Avenfield reference.

When the NAB prosecutor today argued that the defence counsel wanted re-opening of the entire case, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reminded him that the appellant merely wanted transfer of the case and not a re-trial.

The two-member bench then reserved and announced its verdict on the petition, granting the Sharif family their request for the remaining two references against them to be heard by Judge Arshad Malik, instead of Judge Bashir.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

PANAMAGATE
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 07, 2018

Militancy fears

A SPATE of terror attacks in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan is worrying and mystifying. A sudden eruption ...
August 07, 2018

Kashmir unrest

OVER the past three decades, the struggle for freedom and rights in India-held Kashmir has gone through many phases,...
Updated August 07, 2018

Stranded passengers

It's shameful that in the midst of their blame game, CAA and SAI lost sight of the bigger picture — the bystanders.
August 06, 2018

Political delays

WHILE haste must be avoided, delay should be explained. A controversial general election did at least provide...
August 06, 2018

Renewing NFC award

THE politics of recent days notwithstanding, the moment when all the parties in parliament will have to sit down and...
August 06, 2018

Deceased organ donation

IT is an unfortunate truth that Pakistan is among the few Muslim states where deceased organ donation is yet to gain...