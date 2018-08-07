DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC directs PIA to lower Islamabad-GB airfare

Haseeb BhattiAugust 07, 2018

Email

The Supreme Court on Tuesday while hearing a suo motu case on Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) high airfare to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), directed the national flag carrier to lower its rates to the tourist destination.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nasir, who took suo motu notice of the matter last month, was heading a three-judge bench hearing the case alongside Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

In April, GB lawmakers expressed concern over a Rs5,500 increase in the one-way fare from Islamabad to Skardu, bringing the fare to Rs14,000.

They noted that PIA had a monopoly over the route and was charging more than a one-way flight from Islamabad to Karachi and were afraid that the fare hike would adversely impact tourism in GB.

The CJP asked PIA Chief Executive Officer Musharraf Rasool Cyan's lawyer, Naeem Bukhari, what the airfare from Islamabad to GB was.

Bukhari responded to the CJP's question with details for the fare for a round-trip from Islamabad to Sukkur instead, which he said amounted to Rs26,000.

"The fare (for a round-trip from Islamabad to GB) is almost Rs30,000," the CJP told the lawyer. "From here [Islamabad] to GB is a half-hour journey," the top judge said. "Do not mistreat the people [of GB] in this manner."

Justice Ijazul Ahsan subsequently directed PIA to lower its fares for Islamabad-GB flights.

"Lower the rates," Justice Ahsan said.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 07, 2018

Militancy fears

A SPATE of terror attacks in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan is worrying and mystifying. A sudden eruption ...
August 07, 2018

Kashmir unrest

OVER the past three decades, the struggle for freedom and rights in India-held Kashmir has gone through many phases,...
Updated August 07, 2018

Stranded passengers

It's shameful that in the midst of their blame game, CAA and SAI lost sight of the bigger picture — the bystanders.
August 06, 2018

Political delays

WHILE haste must be avoided, delay should be explained. A controversial general election did at least provide...
August 06, 2018

Renewing NFC award

THE politics of recent days notwithstanding, the moment when all the parties in parliament will have to sit down and...
August 06, 2018

Deceased organ donation

IT is an unfortunate truth that Pakistan is among the few Muslim states where deceased organ donation is yet to gain...