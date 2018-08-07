DAWN.COM

Hafeez considering retirement due to 'discriminatory treatment': sources

Abdul GhaffarUpdated August 07, 2018

A day after being demoted from Category A to B in PCB's list of centrally contracted players, veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is reportedly considering retirement from international cricket, DawnNewsTV reported.

Hafeez, 37, had been a perennial recipient of the Pakistan Cricket Board's top category contract, but that changed on Monday when his place in the highly exclusive group of six was given to rising star Babar Azam.

That hasn't gone down well with Hafeez, who, according to sources close to him, is now disillusioned due to "discriminatory treatment" and, as a result, "cannot continue to keep on playing.

"Mohammad Hafeez will not sign the central contract."

Perhaps to add credence to the "discriminatory" argument, the source recalled that coach Mickey Arthur had dropped Hafeez in the first four matches of last month's ODI series against Zimbabwe.

"Hafeez had then refused to play the fifth match in protest," the source added.

Irfan Mirani
Aug 07, 2018 01:57pm

He should, he has played enough & is 37 now. Time for youngsters!!!

Naxalite
Aug 07, 2018 01:59pm

Underperforming seniors have no place in this young superbly performing team

Naxalite
Aug 07, 2018 01:59pm

Honestly, Hafeez have become a liability!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 07, 2018 02:21pm

It's high time and the right time for him to immediately call it a quits from International cricket to sustain and maintain his integrity, good name and reputation in the cricket world.

Aftab Qureishi
Aug 07, 2018 02:22pm

finally, Hafeez was the kind of player who wasn't a good cricketer, but he just slipped through the cracks, staying in the team and everyone was just like 'okay.'

Asadullah Shaikh
Aug 07, 2018 02:22pm

Yes he should... new talent is being emerged who must be given chance.

Hilal
Aug 07, 2018 02:38pm

Please do so !!!

Riaz
Aug 07, 2018 02:42pm

There is a lot of talent in Pakistan. Good that he will retire on his own - this will create space for new talent. So long Hafeez! Good bye!

RUMI
Aug 07, 2018 02:47pm

Thank You Hafeez.

Mani
Aug 07, 2018 02:47pm

Please retire. Thank you.

Abdul Rahim
Aug 07, 2018 02:47pm

He should ASAP

