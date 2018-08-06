Opposition parties unanimously nominate Shahbaz Sharif for PM post

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that all opposition parties have unanimously accepted PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif as their nominee for the office of prime minister.

The decision was first made in All Parties Conference (APC), which was held in Islamabad on Thursday in the wake of the alleged rigging during the July 25 elections.

It had been decided in the meeting that the prime minister nominee shall be appointed from the PML-N, the speaker of National Assembly nominee from the PPP and that of deputy speaker from the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

Talking to media persons, the former information minister also said that opposition parties have decided to pen a whitepaper on the "blatant rigging" that took place in these elections.

"We will protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's office in Islamabad. Ticket holders and members of all political parties will take part in the protest," Aurangzeb said while adding that the protest will also be against media censorship.

"If the 120-day-long dharna can be covered, why can't peoples' concerns be aired on TV?" she asked while reminding people that Imran Khan had promised to conduct a recount in any constituency that any political party had reservations in.

"But then Babar Awan started talking about taking a stay against any recounting, he should at least have kept the sanctity of his leader's fake words intact," the former information minister said.