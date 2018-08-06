DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'EU deeply interested in collaborating with PTI govt,' European Union envoy tells Imran

Fahad ChaudhryAugust 06, 2018

Email

Imran Khan in discussion with Jean Francois Cautain — Photo provided by author
Imran Khan in discussion with Jean Francois Cautain — Photo provided by author

Jean Francois Cautain, the ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, on Monday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his party's recent electoral victory, and assured the PM-in-waiting that the Union is keen to work with his soon-to-be-formed government.

Cautain met Khan at his Banigala residence in the presence of party vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and other party leaders.

"The European Union is deeply interested in working with the PTI government," the ambassador said. "We are ready to collaborate in the fields of security, economy, education and rural development.

"We will assist the newly elected government in securing investments from EU's member countries as we wish to see stability and development in Pakistan. The EU is also ready to help Pakistan escape the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force."

"The EU also does not have any objections to the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project," Cautain added.

PTI chairman, in reciprocation, welcomed the ambassador's felicitations.

With Khan on the cusp of becoming the new PM of the country, Banigala is being frequented by foreign dignitaries and envoys.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai and Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost have all had meetings with Khan in recent days.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Out there

Out there

The search for viruses will take us beyond the confines of this planet.

Editorial

August 06, 2018

Political delays

WHILE haste must be avoided, delay should be explained. A controversial general election did at least provide...
August 06, 2018

Renewing NFC award

THE politics of recent days notwithstanding, the moment when all the parties in parliament will have to sit down and...
August 06, 2018

Deceased organ donation

IT is an unfortunate truth that Pakistan is among the few Muslim states where deceased organ donation is yet to gain...
Updated August 05, 2018

Attack on schools

AN assault on education, particularly girls’ education, brings back some of the most terrible memories of...
August 05, 2018

Governing Karachi

KARACHI belongs to everyone, but no one seems to want to govern the southern megapolis responsibly — the former is...
August 05, 2018

Planned tourism

THE story of the residents of Shishkat and Ainabad in Gilgit-Baltistan is that of a path forward carved doggedly out...