'EU deeply interested in collaborating with PTI govt,' European Union envoy tells Imran

Jean Francois Cautain, the ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, on Monday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his party's recent electoral victory, and assured the PM-in-waiting that the Union is keen to work with his soon-to-be-formed government.

Cautain met Khan at his Banigala residence in the presence of party vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and other party leaders.

"The European Union is deeply interested in working with the PTI government," the ambassador said. "We are ready to collaborate in the fields of security, economy, education and rural development.

"We will assist the newly elected government in securing investments from EU's member countries as we wish to see stability and development in Pakistan. The EU is also ready to help Pakistan escape the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force."

"The EU also does not have any objections to the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project," Cautain added.

PTI chairman, in reciprocation, welcomed the ambassador's felicitations.

With Khan on the cusp of becoming the new PM of the country, Banigala is being frequented by foreign dignitaries and envoys.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai and Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost have all had meetings with Khan in recent days.