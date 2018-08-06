Imran Khan's stepdaughter joins PTI

Mehrunnisa Hayat, the daughter of Imran Khan's wife Bushra, on Monday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, DawnNewsTV reported.

Mehrunnisa joined the party following a meeting with Khan, who was today officially nominated the PTI's prime minister candidate.

Her mother was also present during her meeting with the PTI chief.

Khan had married Bushra — his third wife — in Lahore in February.

Bushra has largely remained out of the public eye and not assumed an active role in politics following her marriage with Khan. Following the July 25 polls in which PTI secured a lead over other political parties, Bushra had felicitated the nation on the party's victory.

In her message to the nation, she had said that God has given the nation a leader who will look after them. She specially congratulated oppressed women, widows and orphans, telling them that their newly elected leader will protect them.

A respected Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan, Bushra is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan.