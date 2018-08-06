CJP rejects governments' reports on non-functional tribunals, special courts

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday rejected federal and provincial governments' reports detailing why a number of tribunals and special courts are non-functional, and ordered the issue to be resolved within a week, DawnNewsTV reported.

In April 2017, the SC had taken up a suo motu notice that around 20 tribunals or special courts, which were seized with approximately 8,468 cases of different nature, had become non-functional as they were without chairmen.

The provincial and federal governments today submitted their reports on the issue — "all of which were not satisfactory", according to Justice Nisar.

The court was also told by the additional attorney general that the said "tribunals and courts remain non-functional till date".

At this, the chief justice said: "This is my misfortune that I do not get full cooperation from provinces. Their counsels hand me a document at each hearing."

Justice Nisar ruminated on a possible solution to the problem, saying: "There seems to be just one solution of the problem, which is to summon all the chief justices and law ministers."

The chief justice, however, did not take up that option. "I want a report which says that all the tribunals and special courts have become functional," he said. "I need this complete report in a week."

Justice Nisar adjourned the case till the first week of September, adding: "By then the government must also have taken shape."

The advocate generals and chief secretaries have been ordered to appear before the court in the next hearing.