DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi Arabia expels Canadian envoy, freezes all new trade over 'interference'

AFP | APUpdated August 06, 2018

Email

In this file handout photo taken on April 15, 2018, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud attends the 29th Arab League Summit in Dhahran. — AFP/SAUDI ROYAL PALACE/BANDAR AL-JALOUD
In this file handout photo taken on April 15, 2018, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud attends the 29th Arab League Summit in Dhahran. — AFP/SAUDI ROYAL PALACE/BANDAR AL-JALOUD

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it was expelling the Canadian ambassador and had recalled its envoy while freezing all new trade, in protest at Ottawa's vigorous calls for the release of jailed activists.

The kingdom gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country, in an abrupt rupture of relations over what it slammed as “interference” in its internal affairs.

The move, which underscores a newly aggressive foreign policy led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, comes after Canada demanded the immediate release of human rights campaigners swept up in a new crackdown.

In this 2012 photo, Samar Badawi is presented with an International Women of Courage Award by the US Secretary of State and the first lady during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC.— AFP
In this 2012 photo, Samar Badawi is presented with an International Women of Courage Award by the US Secretary of State and the first lady during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC.— AFP

“The Canadian position is an overt and blatant interference in the internal affairs of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Saudi foreign ministry tweeted.

“The kingdom announces that it is recalling its ambassador to Canada for consultation. We consider the Canadian ambassador to the kingdom persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours.”

Read: Saudi Arabia says 17 detained in sweeping crackdown

The ministry also announced “the freezing of all new trade and investment transactions with Canada while retaining its right to take further action”.

Canada last week said it was “gravely concerned” over a new wave of arrests of women and human rights campaigners in the kingdom, including award-winning gender rights activist Samar Badawi.

“We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists,” the foreign ministry tweeted on Friday.

'Unprecedented crackdown'

Samar was arrested along with fellow campaigner Nassima al-Sadah last week, the latest victims of what Human Rights Watch called an “unprecedented government crackdown on the women's rights movement”.

Samar is a vocal campaigner for blogger Raif Badawi, her brother who was arrested in 2012 and sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for “insulting Islam” in a case that sparked an international outcry.

The latest arrests come weeks after more than a dozen women's rights campaigners were detained and accused of undermining national security and collaborating with enemies of the state. Some have since been released.

The Saudi foreign ministry slammed the Canadian statement, signalling its growing irritation over Western criticism of the kingdom's poor human rights record.

“Using the phrase 'immediately release' in the Canadian statement is very unfortunate, reprehensible, and unacceptable in relations between states,” the ministry tweeted.

Marie-Pier Baril, a spokeswoman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said Canada was “seriously concerned” by Saudi Arabia's actions.

“Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, very much including women's rights, and freedom of expression around the world,” she said in a statement.

“Our government will never hesitate to promote these values and believes that this dialogue is critical to international diplomacy.”

Prince Mohammed, heir to the region's most powerful throne, has introduced a string of reforms such as lifting a decades-long ban on women drivers in a bid to overhaul the kingdom's austere image as it prepares for a post-oil era.

But the 32-year-old has simultaneously pursued a hawkish foreign policy — including leading a blockade of neighbouring Qatar and a bombing campaign against Huthi rebels in Yemen — while cracking down on dissent at home.

'Serious concern'

“The rupture in Saudi diplomatic relations with Canada reinforces how the 'new' Saudi Arabia that Mohammed bin Salman is putting together is in no mood to tolerate any form of criticism of its handling of domestic affairs,” said Kristian Ulrichsen, a fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute in the United States.

In April, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his “serious concern” over the continued jailing of Badawi to Saudi King Salman.

Badawi's wife Ensaf Haidar has been granted asylum by Canada, where she is raising their three children now aged 14, 13 and 10 as a single mother.

Riyadh's expulsion of the Canadian ambassador was meant to send a strong message to other critical Western governments, observers say.

“Canada is easier to cut ties with than the rest,” Bessma Momani, a professor at Canada's University of Waterloo, told AFP.

"There isn't a strong bilateral trade relationship and poking the Trudeau government likely resonates with Saudi's hawkish regional allies. At jeopardy are the tens of thousands of Saudi students in Canada."

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

1000 characters
OREGATA
Aug 06, 2018 08:55am

Let the Canadians send back all Saudi boys and girls who are there to 'collect' degrees.

jibran
Aug 06, 2018 09:03am

We are with Canada.

Alla Ditta
Aug 06, 2018 09:06am

Blatant Saudis and they made Pakistan go through a proxy war.

Sajjad
Aug 06, 2018 09:12am

Send all the saudi students back

peshawar
Aug 06, 2018 09:15am

I appreciate Canada to voice for human rights . The way Gulf states treates Labors and Ajmi(Non arabs) in their regime is worst kind of human civilization on earth. I request South Asian states to please follow canada footsteps

abuzar
Aug 06, 2018 09:20am

Perfect diplomacy. hope it will further raise KSA point of view.

BP
Aug 06, 2018 09:23am

Though I generally question Saudi Arabias foreign policy this time they deserve kudos for standing upto Canada = the smiling face of the British neocolonialists

Anuj
Aug 06, 2018 09:24am

I like the way this newspaper gives title to every section,which helps readers to understand news even if they are not aware about background.

Hafeez
Aug 06, 2018 09:28am

Food for thought for Saudis... how Saudia has interfered in Pakistan's internal affairs is no secret. Latest is alledged talk with Imran Khan to pardon Nawaz Shaif.

RAja Raman
Aug 06, 2018 09:34am

MBS is in full control.

Honest question
Aug 06, 2018 09:37am

Trump is going to make sure Canada suffers

Planettrekker
Aug 06, 2018 10:06am

Their (KSA) reaction shows their guilt and utter disrespect of basic human rights and decency.

Zak
Aug 06, 2018 10:07am

Saudi are trying to be tough when they have nothing to be tough about. Wrong policy, wrong direction.

Fahim Khan
Aug 06, 2018 10:10am

Only Saudis can be part of internal affairs of other countries like Yemen, Syria, Egypt, Pakistan, Bahrain etc.

Taimur
Aug 06, 2018 10:18am

Only Canadian leadership has the courage to take stance on such issues. Shameful for US and European countries which claim to be champions of human rights but remain silent when rulers like Saudi monarch commit serious human rights violations

Alba
Aug 06, 2018 10:34am

Canada can only "demand" the release of Canadian citizens.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Out there

Out there

The search for viruses will take us beyond the confines of this planet.

Editorial

August 06, 2018

Political delays

WHILE haste must be avoided, delay should be explained. A controversial general election did at least provide...
August 06, 2018

Renewing NFC award

THE politics of recent days notwithstanding, the moment when all the parties in parliament will have to sit down and...
August 06, 2018

Deceased organ donation

IT is an unfortunate truth that Pakistan is among the few Muslim states where deceased organ donation is yet to gain...
Updated August 05, 2018

Attack on schools

AN assault on education, particularly girls’ education, brings back some of the most terrible memories of...
August 05, 2018

Governing Karachi

KARACHI belongs to everyone, but no one seems to want to govern the southern megapolis responsibly — the former is...
August 05, 2018

Planned tourism

THE story of the residents of Shishkat and Ainabad in Gilgit-Baltistan is that of a path forward carved doggedly out...