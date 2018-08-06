DAWN.COM

Fazl vacates residence in Ministers’ Enclave after one-and-a-half decades

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 06, 2018

SLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vacated his official residence in the Ministers’ Enclave after staying there for more than one-and-a-half decades.

Sources in the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD), which maintains Bungalow No. 29 where the Maulana stayed, told Dawn that the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief left the house on July 31.

They said that before leaving the official residence, Maulana Fazl paid all dues of the Pak-PWD.

Maulana Fazl was chairman of the Kashmir Committee, who enjoys the status of a federal minister.

It has been learnt that the Maulana has shifted to a farm house of his party’s Senator Talha Mehmood in Chak Shahzad.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority has started renovation of the National Assembly speaker’s residence in the Ministers’ Enclave where PTI chairman Imran Khan will stay after taking the oath as prime minister.

Mr Khan has refused to stay in the palatial Prime Minister House as he wanted to turn it into a university. Therefore, the NA speaker’s residence, the biggest house in the enclave, is being renovated for him.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2018

Comments (18)

1000 characters
TruthHurts
Aug 06, 2018 08:10am

Walk of shame for the corrupt leader.

A&A
Aug 06, 2018 08:10am

Good bye!! Fazal ul Rehman.

Naji
Aug 06, 2018 08:10am

What he, Fazal ur Rahman achieved as chairman Kashmir committee?

Denali
Aug 06, 2018 08:16am

About time

F
Aug 06, 2018 08:19am

PTI. Need some person of character to raise kashmir issue with full throttle.

Tahir
Aug 06, 2018 08:20am

Molana sb did nothing for Kashmiris, only enjoyed the chair. Nation did very well of expelling him.

Fazal
Aug 06, 2018 08:24am

Good riddance!

Sanity
Aug 06, 2018 08:25am

Good riddance. Hopefully, a more deserving minister will now stay at that residence!

Zaheer
Aug 06, 2018 08:26am

one and half decade expenses of tax payers money went into total waste

Anti-Corruption
Aug 06, 2018 08:27am

I hope the days of VIP protocols, perks and privileges enjoyed by the parliamentarians are over. So that only those who genuinely want to serve the nation will contest the elections. Those who just want perks, privileges, protocols and loot plunder would have no reason to even think of contesting.

Fahim Khan
Aug 06, 2018 08:28am

Please wash it properly.

M Ali
Aug 06, 2018 08:32am

Good riddance! Hope we never see this hypocrite in our politics again

Javed
Aug 06, 2018 08:33am

A day of great relief for many and some sorrow for one.

Syed Z
Aug 06, 2018 08:35am

ThankGod

Fairplay
Aug 06, 2018 08:35am

I still can't belive that Fazal Rehman was a heading the Kasmir committee for which he made zero progress - This man is not ministerial material and needs to be investigated.

PakCanuck
Aug 06, 2018 08:37am

So where will the Speaker reside?

Shujaat Khan
Aug 06, 2018 08:45am

About time.

KC
Aug 06, 2018 08:55am

good riddance

The search for viruses will take us beyond the confines of this planet.

