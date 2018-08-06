Fazl vacates residence in Ministers’ Enclave after one-and-a-half decades

SLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vacated his official residence in the Ministers’ Enclave after staying there for more than one-and-a-half decades.

Sources in the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD), which maintains Bungalow No. 29 where the Maulana stayed, told Dawn that the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief left the house on July 31.

They said that before leaving the official residence, Maulana Fazl paid all dues of the Pak-PWD.

Maulana Fazl was chairman of the Kashmir Committee, who enjoys the status of a federal minister.

It has been learnt that the Maulana has shifted to a farm house of his party’s Senator Talha Mehmood in Chak Shahzad.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority has started renovation of the National Assembly speaker’s residence in the Ministers’ Enclave where PTI chairman Imran Khan will stay after taking the oath as prime minister.

Mr Khan has refused to stay in the palatial Prime Minister House as he wanted to turn it into a university. Therefore, the NA speaker’s residence, the biggest house in the enclave, is being renovated for him.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2018