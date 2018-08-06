Fazl vacates residence in Ministers’ Enclave after one-and-a-half decades
SLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vacated his official residence in the Ministers’ Enclave after staying there for more than one-and-a-half decades.
Sources in the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD), which maintains Bungalow No. 29 where the Maulana stayed, told Dawn that the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief left the house on July 31.
They said that before leaving the official residence, Maulana Fazl paid all dues of the Pak-PWD.
Maulana Fazl was chairman of the Kashmir Committee, who enjoys the status of a federal minister.
It has been learnt that the Maulana has shifted to a farm house of his party’s Senator Talha Mehmood in Chak Shahzad.
Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority has started renovation of the National Assembly speaker’s residence in the Ministers’ Enclave where PTI chairman Imran Khan will stay after taking the oath as prime minister.
Mr Khan has refused to stay in the palatial Prime Minister House as he wanted to turn it into a university. Therefore, the NA speaker’s residence, the biggest house in the enclave, is being renovated for him.
Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2018
Comments (18)
Walk of shame for the corrupt leader.
Good bye!! Fazal ul Rehman.
What he, Fazal ur Rahman achieved as chairman Kashmir committee?
About time
PTI. Need some person of character to raise kashmir issue with full throttle.
Molana sb did nothing for Kashmiris, only enjoyed the chair. Nation did very well of expelling him.
Good riddance!
Good riddance. Hopefully, a more deserving minister will now stay at that residence!
one and half decade expenses of tax payers money went into total waste
I hope the days of VIP protocols, perks and privileges enjoyed by the parliamentarians are over. So that only those who genuinely want to serve the nation will contest the elections. Those who just want perks, privileges, protocols and loot plunder would have no reason to even think of contesting.
Please wash it properly.
Good riddance! Hope we never see this hypocrite in our politics again
A day of great relief for many and some sorrow for one.
ThankGod
I still can't belive that Fazal Rehman was a heading the Kasmir committee for which he made zero progress - This man is not ministerial material and needs to be investigated.
So where will the Speaker reside?
About time.
good riddance