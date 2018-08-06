Nabil Gabol 'manhandles' passenger at Karachi airport, later issues clarification

Nabil Gabol issues clarification of the incident in a video message on social media.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol, after having allegedly manhandled a passenger at Karachi airport, took to social media on Sunday to clarify the circumstances behind the incident.

According to officials at the airport, Gabol and a fellow passenger allegedly used abusive language against each other after which the PPP leader allegedly manhandled the passenger at Jinnah Terminal in Karachi on Sunday.

They added that Gabol and Murad Baloch, a resident of Lyari, arrived at the city's international airport late Saturday night, after having travelled on the same flight from abroad.

The eyewitnesses told Dawn that whilst retrieving his luggage, Murad said to his acquaintance in Balochi whilst gesturing towards Gabol, "Look a thief is standing there."

The alleged adverse remarks infuriated the PPP leader who initially used abusive language against Murad Baloch and later on shoved him.

The video of the passenger being 'manhandled' went viral on social media, however, the airport authorities have not taken notice of the matter thus far.

Malir SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh told Dawn that no one has approached the airport police for lodging a complaint to this effect.

Besides, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official, when inquired regarding the incident, said that the incident did not occur in the jurisdiction of FIA at the airport.

In the wake of social media outcry, Gabol in a video reaction accused the passenger to have been under the influence of ‘alcohol’ and claimed that Baloch had used abusive language against Pakistani politicians at Dubai airport.

Gabol further claimed that at Karachi airport the same passenger used abusive language against him.

The PPP leader admitted shoving the passenger but said that he only did so after the passenger passed adverse remarks against him.