Maleeha Lodhi meets Imran at Banigala

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 05, 2018

Maleeha Lodhi pays Imran Khan a congratulatory visit at his Banigala residence. —Photo provided by author
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi met Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan at his Banigala residence on Sunday.

The UN representative congratulated the PTI chief on his party's performance in the recent elections.

Apart from Lodhi, the Japanese ambassador, the British envoy and other foreign dignitaries have also visited the PTI chief in recent days.

The envoys of China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have all called on the PTI chairman since his party emerged as the winner of the July 25 polls.

Earlier, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also telephoned Imran Khan to congratulate him over his party's victory, saying that India was "ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan", according to a PTI statement.

