PTI's Rajanpur MPA-elect Tariq Khan Dareshak passes away

Tariq Saeed BirmaniAugust 05, 2018

PTI's Rajanpur MPA-elect Tariq Khan Darishk — Dawn
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect for PP-296 (Rajanpur), Tariq Khan Dareshak, passed away on Sunday after a battle with cardiac complications.

Dareshak had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago with cardiac issues and an irregular heartbeat. With his situation deteriorating, the PTI MPA-elect had been put on a ventilator, after which he passed away, hospital sources told Dawn.

Dareshak had been a Union Council Nazim in the Musharraf era. Since then, he contested the elections thrice — once as an independent, once on a PML-N ticket and once on a PTI ticket.

This was the first time that the former nazim had won a provincial assembly seat.

A by-poll will be held to fill the vacant PP-296 seat.

