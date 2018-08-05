DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark

APAugust 05, 2018

Email

HELSINKI: A 28-year-old woman wearing a face veil has become the first person in Denmark to be fined for violating a new law banning such garments in public places.

Danish news agency Ritzau reported that police were called to a shopping centre in Horsholm, a city of some 46,000 inhabitants close to Copenhagen, on Friday to confront a woman wearing a niqab garment covering her face.

The woman was slapped with a fine of 1,000 Danish kroner ($156) and requested to either remove the veil or leave the premises. She opted to leave.

Since Aug 1, the country’s much-debated “Burqa Ban” has prohibited full-body burqas, as well the niqab, a Muslim dress which only shows the eyes. Both are rare in Denmark. Other European countries have similar bans.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Manzer
Aug 05, 2018 09:24am

In countries like Denmark you are free to chose as long as you chose what we like.

last comment
Aug 05, 2018 09:29am

Now where is the tolerance from West ?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 05, 2018

Attack on schools

AN assault on education, particularly girls’ education, brings back some of the most terrible memories of...
August 05, 2018

Governing Karachi

KARACHI belongs to everyone, but no one seems to want to govern the southern megapolis responsibly — the former is...
August 05, 2018

Planned tourism

THE story of the residents of Shishkat and Ainabad in Gilgit-Baltistan is that of a path forward carved doggedly out...
August 04, 2018

Finding the missing

CHIEF Justice Saqib Nisar has issued a stark warning that should be heeded by any elements within the state ...
Updated August 04, 2018

Women turnout

WHILE there were several flaws in the July 25 polls, modest, yet consequential, achievements were nonetheless made....
August 04, 2018

Working mothers

JACINDAMANIA may only grow internationally now that the New Zealand prime minister has returned to official duties...