Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark
HELSINKI: A 28-year-old woman wearing a face veil has become the first person in Denmark to be fined for violating a new law banning such garments in public places.
Danish news agency Ritzau reported that police were called to a shopping centre in Horsholm, a city of some 46,000 inhabitants close to Copenhagen, on Friday to confront a woman wearing a niqab garment covering her face.
The woman was slapped with a fine of 1,000 Danish kroner ($156) and requested to either remove the veil or leave the premises. She opted to leave.
Since Aug 1, the country’s much-debated “Burqa Ban” has prohibited full-body burqas, as well the niqab, a Muslim dress which only shows the eyes. Both are rare in Denmark. Other European countries have similar bans.
Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2018
Comments (2)
In countries like Denmark you are free to chose as long as you chose what we like.
Now where is the tolerance from West ?