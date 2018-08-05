DAWN.COM

Thai cave boys leave Buddhist monastery after honouring dead rescuer

AFPUpdated August 05, 2018

MAE SAI (Thailand): Buddhist monks sprinkle water on members of the school soccer team who were rescued from a cave last month. The ceremony marked the completion of serving as novice monks for the teenagers.—AP
MAE SAI: The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left a Buddhist monastery on Saturday, 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died during the mission to save them.

The ordeal of the “Wild Boars” football team dominated global headlines as divers worked round the clock to extract the group from the flooded chambers and twisted, narrow passages of the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand.

In a dangerous and unprecedented rescue, the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach were sedated and carried through the waterlogged chambers by divers, ending a nearly three-week saga.

But joy at the rescue was tempered by grief at the death of former Thai Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan, who died while installing oxygen tanks along the rescue route.

Eleven of the boys and their coach ordained to “make merit” according to Buddhist ritual for “Sergeant Sam”, as the diver is now affectionately known across Thailand.

One player, Adul Sam-on, was not ordained as he is a Christian.

On Saturday the boys, heads shaven and dressed in white to mark Buddhist Lent, left the Pha That Doi Wao temple in northern Thailand’s Mae Sai district.

They received a Buddhist blessing from monks as they asked in unison to leave the temple, each adding “I am now a layman”.

Their coach Ekkapol Chantawong remained in the temple, where he has become a full monk as he is an adult.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2018

