Zainab murderer handed death penalty for rape, murder of 3 other girls

Rana BilalUpdated August 05, 2018

Email

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday handed Imran Ali — who is currently incarcerated and on death-row for the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin — the death penalty on 12 more counts for the rape and murder of three other girls.

Ali, a resident of Kasur, was involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors, including Zainab, which he had confessed to during her murder investigation.

The verdicts for the cases of all three minor girls were announced today by special administrative judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed of the ATC after listening to the final arguments presented by the counsels.

In all three cases, Ali was found guilty under sections 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen), 376 (3) (rape of minor), 302-B (punishment for qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 7(a) (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997.

According to the judgements, Ali has been sentenced to death on a total of 12 counts (4 counts for each victim), fined Rs6 million (Rs2m per victim) and ordered to pay Rs3m (Rs1m per victim) as compensation to the victims' families. In case of failure to pay the fine or compensation, he will have to undergo another six months imprisonment.

The first information reports of all three cases were registered in different months of 2017. The ages of the three victims were five, seven and eight.

Zainab's rape and murder earlier this year had sparked outrage and protests across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on January 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on January 9.

Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over a 12-month period.

The heinous nature of the crime had seen immediate riots break out in Kasur — in which two people were killed — while #JusticeforZainab became a rallying cry for an end to violence against children.

The Punjab government had declared the arrest of Ali, the prime suspect, on January 23.

On June 12, the Supreme Court rejected Ali's appeal against the death sentence handed to him for the rape and murder of Zainab, noting that the petitioner had admitted committing similar offences with eight other minor victims and "in that backdrop, he did not deserve any sympathy in the matter of his sentences".

Imran had filed the appeal challenging the death sentence handed to him in February, claiming his trial was not fair. He still has the right to seek clemency from President Mamnoon Hussain.

Zak
Aug 05, 2018 01:31am

Soonest, please.

Jaikar Rao
Aug 05, 2018 03:19am

Justice done . These murderers do not deserve any sympathy or even a trial . Death sentence should be mandatory . Hope India will follow this example from Pakistan .

Sham
Aug 05, 2018 03:20am

Very good

anand
Aug 05, 2018 03:33am

Justice will be served only when the sentence is carried out

Syed Anjum Ali
Aug 05, 2018 03:35am

No mercy for this beast. Let justice take its strictest course .

Javed sarfraz
Aug 05, 2018 04:01am

Imran Ali may not be alone. His partners in crime must also be traced and punished.Even if they high ups.

Mo
Aug 05, 2018 04:34am

All his property should be confiscated and sold. The money should be given to the victims.

BAKHTIAR UDDIN
Aug 05, 2018 07:05am

Let all these legal procedures be expedited and the verdict is carried out quickly. The case is still fresh in people's mind and will have a greater impact.

Khan
Aug 05, 2018 12:25pm

Justice served at last. Such elements shall be made an example for rest of the world.

Amit
Aug 05, 2018 02:04pm

Well done

