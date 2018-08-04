'Pakistan ready to play constructive role between Iran and Saudi Arabia,' Imran Khan tells Iran envoy

Pakistan is ready to play a constructive and positive role between Iran and Saudi Arabia, prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan told Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost on Saturday.

Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Iran, the predominant Shia power, have a long history of rivalry. They today stand on opposing sides of conflicts in the Middle East, from Syria to Yemen.

The Iranian envoy had called on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman at his Banigala residence to congratulate him on his party's victory in the 2018 general elections, a press release issued by the party said.

Ambassador Honardoost also conveyed congratulatory wishes from Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran is ready to cooperate with Pakistan in regional development, and is also keen to expand trade with Pakistan, the envoy told Khan.

He also expressed his country's desire to negotiate with Pakistan on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, adding that the pipeline could “change the future of Pakistan”, the PTI statement said.

While observing that the situation in the region is highly sensitive, Honardoost said: "Iran will welcome Pakistan's suggestions to ensure peace in the region."

Imran Khan thanked the Iranian envoy for the wishes conveyed by his government, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to trade with "all regional neighbours, including Iran", said the press release.

‘‘Iran’s role in protecting its integrity is commendable,” the expected prime minister said.

Khan told the envoy he wished to visit Iran and see its historical sites one day.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, and Naeemul Haq were also present at the Banigala meeting.

The Iranian ambassador is one of many foreign dignitaries to have visited Khan in recent days. The envoys of Britain, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates have all called on the PTI chairman since the election results arrived.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also telephoned Imran Khan to congratulate him over his party's victory, saying that India was "ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan," according to a PTI statement.