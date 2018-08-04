DAWN.COM

Imran Khan spent 1m, Shahbaz Sharif over 1.9m on election campaign in Lahore, documents show

Ali WaqarUpdated August 04, 2018

Election candidates from Lahore have started submitting details of the amount spent on their election campaigns as per rules set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), DawnNews TV reported on Saturday.

According to a document submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who contested from NA-131 (Lahore-IX), the expected prime minister spent Rs997,925 on his campaign. Khan's campaign expense details were submitted by his representative.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who contested from NA-132 (Lahore-X), spent a total of Rs1,934,447, according to details submitted by him to the ECP. Sharif spent Rs600,000 on fuel while Rs1.1 million were spent on campaign ads.

PTI's Aleem Khan, who lost from NA-129 (Lahore-VII), spent a total of Rs3,984,500 during his campaign, according to the records of his expenses submitted to the ECP.

Meanwhile, expenses incurred by PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz — who was successful from NA-124 (Lahore-II) — during his campaign amounted to Rs1,850,625.

PML-N's Waheed Alam, who emerged victorious from NA-125 (Lahore-III), spent Rs1,955,095 on his campaign.

Raheel Asghar, PML-N's MNA-elect from NA-128 (Lahore-VI), spent a total of Rs1,651,334 on his election campaign.

The last date for candidates — both winners and losers — to submit the record of money spent during electioneering expires today, August 4.

