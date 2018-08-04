DAWN.COM

Daniyal Aziz files appeal against contempt verdict

Haseeb BhattiAugust 04, 2018

PML-N leader and former privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz on Saturday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Pakistan against his conviction and subsequent disqualification from contesting elections over a contempt-of-court case.

On June 28, the apex had held Aziz in contempt of court and sentenced him till the rising of the court, which had rendered him disqualified for a period of five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the Constitution.

Following the verdict, Aziz's legal counsel had announced that his client would file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

More than a month after that verdict, Aziz filed his appeal today.

Date fixed for NRO case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan today said that the case regarding the losses caused to the national exchequer by the National Reconciliation Ordinance will be heard on Tuesday (August 7).

The apex court issued notices to former presidents, General Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari, and attorney general Pakistan.

A three-member bench of the SC will hear the case.

The NRO was promulgated in Oct 2007 by the government of the then president Musharraf. Under the ordinance, cases against politicians were removed, paving the way for many of their return to country.

