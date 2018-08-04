Zardari, Talpur skip FIA hearing again, want JIT head replaced
PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur on Saturday once again failed to appear before a joint investigation team probing a money-laundering case against them, and petitioned the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to form a fresh JIT due to their reservations against the team's current head.
The siblings, who face allegations that they had illegally channelled funds through benami accounts in connivance with the CEO of major banks, had failed to appear before the JIT on multiple occasions.
They again skipped the hearing today, with Talpur's counsel Farooq H. Naik raising objections against the JIT head and requesting the FIA to commission a new investigative team.
Naik said that his client wants to “fully cooperate with the FIA". "However, she will not appear before the JIT today as she is currently in Larkana to submit the details of her assets."
"[We have] also petitioned the FIA to form a new JIT," he added.
Last month, upon being declared an absconder, Zardari had accused FIA DG Bashir Memon of holding a grudge against the PPP.
He had termed the probe against him as "political victimisation" and claimed that the FIA DG was working on an anti-PPP agenda.
Money laundering case
Zardari and Talpur are being investigated as part of corruption case relating to fake accounts and fictitious bank transactions worth Rs35 billion.
The case was initially registered against former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, who is widely believed to be close to former president Asif Ali Zardari.
Comments (16)
Do they want Rehman Malik to lead the JIT?
Challenging the state !!!
Those who refuse to appear before the courts should be put in lock up for few days in the police stations.
Mr. Zardari , you are right to make such requests, plus I guarantee you nothing will happen to you because you don't belong to PMLN.
They are not showing up repeatedly when summoned thus mocking the authority of the FIA. Same thing which Shahbaz Sharif is doing to the NAB in Punjab. Is the government scared of this Mafia?
How long they will skip...are they above the laws...let the new government begins with an era of accountability and to be sure that the culprits are punished...We do not believe any group of men adequate enough or wise enough to operate without scrutiny or without criticism. We know that the only way to avoid error is to detect it, that the only way to detect it is to be free to inquire. We know that in secrecy error, undetected, will flourish and subvert.
Excuses and more excuses to delay FIA investigations - nothing else, as corrupt mafia think they are above any law. Simply, it is a fight between truth and dishonesty - let's see who is more powerful and wins!
Get them soon behind bars and ban them from politics for life.
before elections: we're busy in elections so please schedule hearing after 25 July After elections: Change JIT head
What a time wasters both of them. Send police to arrest both of them
Zardari will be heading to Dubai soon, for an extended stay.
Just following the PTI tactic of lingering the issue
A lame excuse of biased JIT, will soon feel the music of their ill deeds.
If you can’t buy them, you replace them. This is the traditional method of the corrupt and greedy.
delaying tactics
need to now be arrested and dragged to JIT
Only guilty must be punished
Shame on these crooks. If they were clean and innocent then they would present themselves before anyone but obviously not!