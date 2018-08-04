PPP slams FIA case against Zardari, Faryal

KARACHI: The Pakis­tan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday questioned the role of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and called those officials biased who have been pursuing a “politically-motivated” case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Tal­p­ur showcasing the transaction made in a business deal as money laundering.

Addressing a press conference at PPP’s media cell, the party leaders strongly criticised the role of FIA director general Bashir Memon and head of investigation team Najaf Mirza for their “personal grudge” against the party and its leaders.

“Faryal Talpur is one of the directors of Zardari Group of Companies and the transaction made by her, which is being pretended as scoop by the FIA officials, met all due formalities,” said Saeed Ghani, accompanied by Nafisa Shah and other leaders of the PPP.

“The bank record, transaction amount and details of receiver are already available with the relevant authorities, but a drama was scripted and leaked to the media only to defame the party and its leadership. There is not a penny under money laundering which can be proved, but the FIA chief is most probably victimising the party for defeat of his brother Naseer Memon by the PPP in general elections,” he added.

Ms Talpur has already approached the Sindh High Court, requesting it to declare the order of a trial court about admitting an interim charge sheet as illegal or suspend it.

She submitted that the FIA had on July 6 lodged a case under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act with respect to an occurrence which took place in 2014-15 and alleged that Rs150 million was transferred to the account of the Zardari Group.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2018