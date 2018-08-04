DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Stamped' ballot papers recovered from garbage dump, this time in Peshawar

SirajuddinUpdated August 04, 2018

Email

Scores of ballot papers allegedly used in the July 25 general elections were recovered from a garbage dump in Acheni area of Peshawar on Friday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The majority of recovered ballot papers were reportedly stamped with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz symbol ‘Lion’.

PML-N candidate from PK-70 Zahir Khan has claimed that the votes were cast in his support. He, however, could not confirm the authenticity of the video circulating on social media which showed the recovered ballot papers.

A close look at the ballot papers reveals that there is no official stamp on the back, which suggests that they were not issued by a polling official on election day.

PK-70 (Peshawar-V) is the same constituency where Awami National Party’s candidate Khushdil Khan was declared elected on Thursday after recounting of votes by the returning officer, defeating former provincial minister Shah Farman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf with a margin of 187 votes.

Earlier on Thursday, over 150 ballot papers said to be used in the July 25 polls were found in the classroom of a government boys’ school in Karachi’s Gizri area — which carried stamps on PPP’s election symbol ‘arrow’.

Before that, scores of used ballot papers were found from a garbage dump in the Karachi’s Qayyumabad area last week.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Counting controversy

Counting controversy

The Elections Act gives the ECP blanket powers to address the post-poll situation.

Editorial

Updated August 03, 2018

US arrogance

Linking assistance for developing countries with how they deal with the foes of the US is preposterous.
August 03, 2018

Climate challenges

YEAR after year, the findings of the annual State of the Climate report make increasingly evident the rapid pace at...
Updated August 03, 2018

Kohistan killings

THAT it has taken seven long years and two fact-finding missions before an FIR has been filed in the suspected...
Updated August 02, 2018

ECP must explain

THE ECP appears more interested in lashing out at critics of its disastrous performance after the close of polling...
August 02, 2018

Plea bargains

IT is unfortunate that plea bargains in Pakistan have become a convenient route for the corrupt to ‘whiten’ ...
August 02, 2018

Sealing Safma office

ON Tuesday, the Lahore Development Authority sealed the Lahore office of the South Asian Free Media Association, a...