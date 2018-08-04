'Stamped' ballot papers recovered from garbage dump, this time in Peshawar

Scores of ballot papers allegedly used in the July 25 general elections were recovered from a garbage dump in Acheni area of Peshawar on Friday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The majority of recovered ballot papers were reportedly stamped with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz symbol ‘Lion’.

PML-N candidate from PK-70 Zahir Khan has claimed that the votes were cast in his support. He, however, could not confirm the authenticity of the video circulating on social media which showed the recovered ballot papers.

A close look at the ballot papers reveals that there is no official stamp on the back, which suggests that they were not issued by a polling official on election day.

PK-70 (Peshawar-V) is the same constituency where Awami National Party’s candidate Khushdil Khan was declared elected on Thursday after recounting of votes by the returning officer, defeating former provincial minister Shah Farman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf with a margin of 187 votes.

Earlier on Thursday, over 150 ballot papers said to be used in the July 25 polls were found in the classroom of a government boys’ school in Karachi’s Gizri area — which carried stamps on PPP’s election symbol ‘arrow’.

Before that, scores of used ballot papers were found from a garbage dump in the Karachi’s Qayyumabad area last week.